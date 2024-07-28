The Big Picture Jay Arondekar will finally see the Ghosts in upcoming Season 4, changing his dynamic with wife Sam and the house's inhabitants.

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar is excited to interact with the rest of the cast in new scenes as Jay's character develops further.

The aftermath of Jay seeing the ghosts remains uncertain, posing questions about Sam and Jay's relationship and the ghosts' roles.

It’s the one, burning question that has haunted fans of CBS’s Ghosts since the very beginning. After years of being blind to their actions, will Sam’s husband Jay Arondekar ever be able to see the ‘ghosts’ of Woodstone Mansion in the same way as his wife? Yesterday, the Ghosts cast members at their San Diego Comic-Con panel confirmed something shocking to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff: in the upcoming Season 4, Jay will officially be seeing the ghosts for the first time.

“It’s fun to be able to know that I'll actually be able to interact and work with some of the other folks in the cast,” said actor Utkarsh Ambudkar, who has played Jay since the show’s pilot episode. “We work together, but not in scenes together if that makes sense. I'm really excited.”

While the members of the Ghosts panel affirmed that this change would be happening for Jay, they remained tight-lipped on how exactly it would come about. As Season 4 looks to have only begun production within the last couple weeks, however, it seems that the show’s actors may know as much as we do about the events of later episodes. “If I've learned anything about this show, it is that it's going to happen just because it happens. You know what I mean?” said Ambudkar. When musing on whether this sudden change would develop Jay as a character, the actor declared, “I think maybe, no. It would maybe make Sam appreciate [Jay.]”

“Or just make her more sympathetic to you,” chimed in Román Zaragoza, who plays ghost and member of the Lenape tribe Sasappis on the show. “Treat me with a little more respect,” added Ambudkar.

What Will Be The Aftermath of Jay Seeing the Ghosts?

There’s no one way we can predict how Sam and Jay will react to Jay finally being able to see all of their many ghostly companions. After all, on Ghosts, some of the best plot lines happen “just because [they] happen.” But this could certainly pose many changes to the couple’s dynamic: after three whole seasons, Sam will no longer be the sole voice for the ghosts of the house. How will this change her relationship with Jay, or the ghosts, for that matter?

Sadly, curious fans will probably have to wait until Season 4’s October 17 premiere to know more. But in the meantime, Ambudkar has his theories about the more immediate aftermath. “I don't know what Thorfinn looks like. It would be really cool for Jay to be like, "Oh, this is what they mean. Wow, you really do smell like wolf piss,” the actor reflected. “That would be really cool.”

