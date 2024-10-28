Earlier this year at SDCC, Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman dropped a major spoiler for Season 4. Among some other epic teases, the duo promised that at some point this season Utkarsh Ambudkar's Jay would finally get to see the ghosts he's been living with for four years. While they haven't revealed how Jay will see their dead found family — though I have my suspicions — or how long it will last, fans are eager to see Ambudkar finally get to interact with his co-stars on the hit comedy series.

The cast themselves are just as excited about it as they told Collider's Perri Nemiroff during an interview at our NYCC studio. "It certainly changes the onset dynamic because Utkarsh gets to play with his fellow actors in a way that he hasn't been able to," said Rose McIver, who plays Ambudkar's on-screen wife, Sam, who can see the ghosts thanks to a near-death trip down the stairs of their haunted mansion. Brandon Scott Jones, who plays the revolutionary war ghost Isaac, went on to celebrate getting to bring Ambudkar into their typical rhythms on set. He explained:

"When you're working in an ensemble, I think the thing that we do that I love the most is that we really work through scenes. When we're on set, we'll try to figure out moments and beats and everything together. That doesn't, sometimes, include Utkarsh, not because he's not a part of that scene, but because a lot of times, the rhythms will be on two different sides of the camera. I will say like, just allowing him to be a part of that process just felt so wonderful and new and great and so exciting."

Jay Will Be Confronted With the Reality of His 'Ghosts' Expectations

Román Zaragoza, who plays the Lenape ghost, Sasappis, chimed in to say that "getting to witness Utkarsh smile for the first time was just beautiful." Jones finished his sentence, saying, "Because he got to look into our eyes and he sees the sparkle and the soul." Sheila Carrasco, who plays the hippie ghost, Flower, was able to tease that when Jay finally sees the ghosts, he has specific reactions to each of the characters he's only heard Sam talk about since they moved in. "It's really cool to see how he interpreted Jay seeing the ghosts for the first time, and how specific it was to each of us in a way," she explained. McIver was then able to elaborate a bit, explaining that the ghosts may not look the way Jay has been imagining them all this time. She said:

"And realities versus expectations, you know? That's something I think that is teaseable, is he's built an idea in his head of who these people are and what they look like and who they might be, and we get to see that confronted with the reality."

While we'll have to wait a few more weeks, at least, to finally see what happens when Jay sees the ghosts, the cast's excitement at actually getting to interact with Ambudkar is enough to have us eagerly counting down the days until this episode airs. New episodes of Ghosts air every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. Stay tuned at Collider for Nemiroff's full conversation with the Ghosts cast from NYCC.

