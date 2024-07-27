The Big Picture Jay's restaurant opening in Ghosts Season 4 will be a major focus, showcasing Jay's passion for the project and potential conflicts with resident ghost investors.

Viewers can also expect to meet more of Jay's family, learn about mysterious ghosts, and see tensions rise as Sam and Jay balance the B&B with the new restaurant.

Sam and Jay's relationship will face challenges as they navigate running two establishments, leading to clashes over priorities and resources in the upcoming season.

Ever since it was first revealed that Ghosts’ Jay Arondekar would be opening his own restaurant in Season 3, fans have been clamoring to see the restaurant open to the public – and their dream may be closer than they think. While at Ghosts’ panel for the San Diego Comic-Con, showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman as well as Jay’s actor Utkarsh Ambudkar confirmed that Jay’s restaurant will indeed be opening its doors in the upcoming Season 4.

From what the Ghosts cast and crew revealed, it sounds as though much of Jay’s Season 4 arc will involve the restaurant. “The restaurant is something that Jay is extremely passionate about,” said Ambudkar to Collider’s Perri Nemiroff earlier today. “The B&B was sort of an adventure that he went on with Sam, and the restaurant is the first thing that Jay actually gets for himself in this new adventure. So, it means a lot to him putting everything together, all the little details.”

As it usually goes for the occupants of Woodstone Mansion, however, it seems as though the opening of Jay’s new restaurant won’t be all smooth sailing. The hosts at the panel hinted that one of the largest conflicts in developing the restaurant may be resident Revolutionary ghost Isaac Higgentoot, who, along with being a silent investor in the restaurant, is also certainly not one to keep his opinions to himself.

“Isaac gets to chime in on every decision about the restaurant, and you can imagine how a mid-thirties, Indian, hipster dude and a 1800s guy who apparently signed a Declaration of Independence—or missed it by mere minutes—can get along in that,” Ambudkar explained. “So, that's gonna create a lot of comedy. Their butting of heads is gonna be really entertaining. That’s all just me theorizing.”

What All Awaits Viewers In ‘Ghosts’ Season 4?

Outside of reveals about Jay’s restaurant, other news coming out of the Comic-Con confirmed that viewers of Ghosts Season 4 would also be meeting more of Jay’s family, learning more about mysterious Puritan ghost Patience, and even meeting Sam’s father for the first time. These hordes of newcomers to Woodstone Mansion could put pressure on all of the house’s residents – especially the one in the middle of opening a restaurant. “It’s gonna become an episode of The Bear,” joked Ambudkar.

Running a restaurant on top of a bed-and-breakfast could also be a potential spark for conflict for Sam and Jay in Season 4. While the couple has proven their ability to stand together through thick and thin, adding a whole other establishment to their menu will likely create space for both tension and humor in the upcoming season. “The restaurant is very much Jay's passion project,” explained Wiseman. “At the same time, [Sam and Jay] have this burgeoning B&B business, so there's gonna be sort of conflict over resources and which takes priority, so there could be a little bit of friction about business."

“It’s always the money, isn't it, guys?” added Ambudkar wryly. “Money and ghosts.”

