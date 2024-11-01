Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 3, "Halloween 4: The Witch".Ghosts just delivered its fourth outrageously funny Halloween-themed episode, with "The Witch." When Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) decides to cancel Halloween to avoid any more spooky antics from everyone's new favorite ghost, Patience (Mary Holland), hijinks ensue as the rest of the household specters put Sam on trial for being a witch in lieu of anything better to do. Sam disappears after the trial, leaving only an eerily familiar-looking statue in her place — leading the ghosts, and Jay, to believe that Patience has turned her into stone. Meanwhile, Patience finds herself giving into the temptation of the "devil box" when she and Isaac happen upon some juicy reality TV drama. The episode has all of the ingredients for a perfectly brewed Halloween treat, but this year’s special has a twist — a small cliffhanger, in the form of a throwaway line from Patience after the episode’s heartwarming resolution.

In the final moments, Patience vows to take her leave (for now) and return to the dirt, lest she fall prey to more temptations like television and smelling toast. As she leaves, she says she must return to "the others." Catching up with the cast at NYCC, Collider's Perri Nemiroff made sure to ask if they knew who she could possibly be talking about. Sheila Carrasco, who plays Flower, immediately chimed in saying, "I wish we knew," to which Román Zaragoza, who plays Sasappis, laughingly suggested "the worm," referencing Flower's worm friend from her time in the well whom she also named Patience. Rose McIver went on to explain that the cast has plenty of ideas, but ultimately only showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman know the answer.

"Yeah, it could be the other worm named Patience. I feel like it's such a great open-ended moment. We all have a million ideas of what we would like it to be, but wisely, the Joes keep us out of that conversation because otherwise, I think we could have a show run by a committee."

Before moving on to chat about how Jay will react to finally seeing the ghosts this season, Zaragoza joked, that "we could luck out and just get a free production of The Crucible," which I, for one, would love to see.

When Is the Next 'Ghosts' Holiday Special?

The fun doesn't end with Halloween, Ghosts has already announced another hour-long Christmas special slated to air with two back-to-back episodes on December 19. The episodes, titled "A Very Arondekar Christmas," will introduce Jay's parents Champa and Mahesh, played by Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White. Punam Patel will also return as Jay's sister Bela. While we know Sam and Jay will be dealing with a troublesome water heater on top of trying to impress Jay's difficult-to-please family, will the newly looming threat of "the others" have an impact on the holidays? Only time will tell!

New episodes of Ghosts air on CBS every Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. You can catch up with previous episodes on Paramount+ and you can watch Nemiroff's full chat with the Ghosts cast at NYCC below!

