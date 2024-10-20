Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ghosts' Season 4.In its first three seasons, Ghosts hasn't included many darker elements. Even though it's a sitcom, this is still a bit surprising since the CBS show revolves around death and the afterlife. There have been a few exceptions, like the shocking reveal about Hetty's true cause of death, and Pete's foray into the outside world with much scarier ghosts (both in Season 3). But these plot points were played either with tenderness or with straight-up humor, so they didn't amount to anything truly terrifying. But now in Season 4, there's a new frightening ghost at Woodstone, so it seems that the series will be treading more into horror territory in future episodes.

A Scary, New Spirit Has Arrived on 'Ghosts'

Last season, there were whispers at Woodstone Mansion about a ghost named Patience (Mary Holland), who had been abandoned underground (but who wanted revenge against some of the other spirits). In a disturbing twist in the Season 3 finale, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is grabbed by ghostly hands that pull him into the dirt. In the Season 4 premiere episode (which aired on October 17), Patience is introduced as a Puritan ghost from 1692 who was ostracized from her community in life for being "too severe." She ends up being accidentally abandoned by the ghosts underground and has spent centuries there, all alone. Patience is all kinds of creepy, with a stony demeanor and a bizarre habit of barking her name in the middle of conversations. This feral spirit is definitely not one of the light-hearted members of the gang; she casually remarks about bloodletting as her cause of death and has somehow gotten used to living in a dirt cave below Woodstone.

Patience brings an all-together spooky vibe to each of her scenes. Even though she's still extremely funny, it's definitely not in the same goofy style the other spirits have of joking around. Patience is somber and, at first, she seems like a real danger to the other ghosts which increases the stakes of the series in a fresh way. After Isaac's kidnapping, Patience decides to also nab Sass (Román Zaragoza), which leads to Thor (Devan Chandler Long) becoming terrified that he's next. This only increases the sense of danger in the episode, and makes for more laughs, as the ghosts aren't typically used to actually being scared of anyone.

A Horror Element Brings a Brand-New Energy to 'Ghosts'

By introducing a new character and a scarier tone, Ghosts switches up the predictability that comes with a series being on the air for a few seasons. It also creates a whole new pipeline of plot points for the writers to explore. When aspects of horror are introduced, the stakes become much higher. Even for the spirits, there's a vibe of terror. Although they can't die (again), they wouldn't want to be stuck with creepy Patience in her underground lair. Having them act scared and living more on the edge offers opportunities for even more laughs. By adding a new vibe to the show's writing, the Ghosts team has also given the cast different emotional landscapes to work with, as well as a new cast member to play off of. Holland does an incredible job pulling off Patience's odd blend of deadpan delivery and her signature growl, which establishes the perfect blend of horror and comedy.

There will be a lot to explore about Patience's character in ensuing episodes when audiences learn more about her death and what her ghost power is. The Halloween episode (which airs on October 31) will also center around Patience calling for Sam (Rose McIver) to be part of a witch trial. You can't get much scarier than that! By leaning into the darker, more terrifying, side of humanity, Ghosts is effectively pulling off a delicate balance between fright and humor. But it's an angle that is already providing the series with a unique direction that can breathe new life into the sitcom for many seasons to come. Plus, more twisted and macabre storylines can excite fans who like to be a little scared, and more edge-of-your-seat moments lead to a series that continues to rise above traditional sitcoms.

New episodes of Ghosts air Thursday nights on CBS and are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

