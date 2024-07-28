The Big Picture Pete Martino's new ability to leave the place where he died will lead to personal growth and new experiences in Ghosts Season 4.

While Pete enjoys his newfound power, his friends may struggle with his cocky side as he explores the world outside of Woodstone Mansion.

Actor Richie Moriarty believes Pete should confront the little girl who accidentally shot and killed him in an upcoming episode of Ghosts.

While most of the characters in CBS’s Ghosts start their afterlife with some sort of ‘ghost’ power, some gifts take longer to develop than others. This was especially the case for former travel agent Pete Martino, who had to wait until Season 3 to find that he was capable of something no other ghost could do: actually leaving the place where he died. As we approach the October 17 premiere of Ghosts Season 4, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff took the chance to catch up with the Ghosts cast at San Diego Comic-Con and dig into what this power will mean for the show going forward.

“I think Pete, with his new power, is going to be forced to grow in more ways than one, right?” said Richie Moriarty, who plays the lucky ghost in question. “Like he's going to be meeting new people, he's going to be having brand-new experiences that he hasn't had in his afterlife. So, I think anytime you're introduced to new experiences like that, we're going to see this character change and grow.”

In the meantime, however, it seems that there are plenty of delightful opportunities for Pete to relish in this sudden development. “It’s the first time he’s had the coolest anything in the room,” said Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays the living Woodstone Mansion co-owner Jay Arondekar in the show. “We can already see in the first couple of episodes that we're shooting, it's getting to his head.” The cast clarified that while Pete may be enjoying this new power trip, the rest of his friends may struggle to adjust to this normally mild-mannered ghost’s cocky side. “It's like the guy in your friend group who gets a motorcycle,” said Ambudkar.

“And he won’t shut up about the motorcycle,” continued Moriarty. “‘Sorry, I didn’t even realize my helmet was still on.’” “It’s that for sure,” commented Ambudkar.

Where Will Pete Go In Season 4?

With the entire world outside of Woodstone Mansion now at his fingertips, there’s a limitless list of possible destinations for Pete in Season 4. But while Moriarty confirmed that Pete will likely be taking time to visit his living family, the actor has his own strong conviction for what the ghost next needs to do. “I think he needs to see the little girl who shot him and killed him,” said Moriarty, referring to the archery accident that started Pete’s career as a ghost.

“I feel like there's got to be some episode, either through Sam, telling this girl that it's okay. Because this kid made a terrible mistake and murdered a man…I think that would probably be a painful but interesting relationship to explore.”

While there were no explicit confirmations that a reunion of this sort would happen, the other cast members present jumped on this idea with a notably imaginative zeal. “Hear me out, I have a pitch,” said Román Zaragoza, who plays Lenape ghost Sasappis. “You go to meet the person, turns out she just died, and then you get to see her as a ghost and have a full conversation with her about it, and she's been holding onto it since she was a child.” “And then she lets the guilt go and gets sucked off!” Ambudkar enthusiastically added.

Ghosts Season 4 premieres October 17 on CBS. Stay tuned for more exclusive Collider interviews coming out of San Diego Comic-Con.

