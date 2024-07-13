The Big Picture Get ready for more hilariously spooky moments as Ghosts Season 4 returns on October 17 from 8:30-9:00 pm.

Viewers can expect to see unresolved plots tied up and a potential musical episode request fulfilled in the upcoming season.

Created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Ghosts follows a couple who inherit a haunted mansion and turn it into a B&B.

Things are about to get hilariously spooky as CBS has set the return for Season 4 of its hit comedy series, Ghosts. Audiences can plan to tune in for more from Samantha (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and their unwanted roommates when the show kicks off its next run of episodes on Thursday, October 17, from 8:30-9:00 pm. It wasn’t too long ago that the network announced the show would return in the fall, with production expected to pick up any day now. Now, the team has a date in sight to deliver the goods and give audiences more laugh-out-loud moments, and tie some hovering plots together.

Season 3 of Ghosts was the most intense one yet as the development of characters like Danielle Pinnock’s Hetty shone a light on some very important and under-talked-about issues. Last year’s finale also left audiences on a cliffhanger after Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), the spirit of a Continental Army Officer who died of dysentery, was “sucked off” by the mysterious Puritan ghost known as Patience. Where did Isaac go, and will we ever see him again? That’s a question that we’ll hopefully get to the bottom of when Season 4 picks up this fall. Meanwhile, the cast, just like many viewers sitting at home, have been praying for a musical episode, so maybe some prayers will be answered this time around.

Premiering back in 2021, Ghosts follows Samantha and Jay, a couple from New York, who have the same dream that all New Yorkers have at one time or another - come into some money and leave the city for good. While it stays a dream for many of us, Samantha and Jay’s luck turns around when they find themselves the proud new owners of the country home previously owned by the former’s great aunt. Unfortunately, the manor isn’t in the best shape and has fallen into disrepair, proving to be much more of a DIY project than the pair were expecting. But they soon find that something is lurking inside the home that’s harder to get rid of than black mold, after the couple realizes their new dwelling is haunted. While Jay can’t see the spirits, Sam has a close call with the Grim Reaper that allows her to interact with their house guests - leading to plenty of hijinks.

Who’s Behind ‘Ghosts’?

Fans have Joe Port and Joe Wiseman to thank for the American adaptation of Ghosts. Like so many of our other favorite shows, this one was also first a British series that got a makeover from the good ol’ US of A. Both Port and Wiseman serve as showrunners and have also penned several of the episodes.

Mark your calendars for Ghosts’ Season 4 return on October 17.

