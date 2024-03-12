The Big Picture CBS has renewed Ghosts for a fourth season.

President of CBS Entertainment is pleased with the series' success and storytelling.

Ghosts has seen a surge in viewership, making it a fan-favorite comedy series.

Ghosts fans’ rejoice! The comedy series has been renewed by CBS for the fourth season, the network announced. So, expect more fun and drama as we return to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam’s (Rose McIver) country house for another rodeo. The series has proven quite successful for the network, with viewership standing only next to Young Sheldon. After Season 3 premiered, fans were waiting with bated breath for the renewal of their favorite series.

Speaking of the renewal, President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reichenbach, shared her delight as the series has “Proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors, and an ever-growing fan base.” Adding, “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

With its witty and fun plot and jaw-dropping cliffhangers, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman series has seen a massive increase in viewership with Season 3 premier becoming the series’ most-watched episode ever on a cumulative live and streaming basis. With strong numbers, the series ranked as the number-one comedy on Paramount+ in the month of February. Ghosts has been a fan favorite right from the start thanks to its sense of humor and emotionally rich storylines. Currently, the series is pulling in an average of 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing and is counted among the best comedy series such as Abbott Elementary and Young Sheldon.

‘Ghosts’ Is Taking Viewers by a Storm

The series follows a married New York couple, Samantha and Jay, who think they bagged the jackpot when they inherit a country house. But they don't know that it's inhabited by ghosts who died on the property and are now bound to it—forever. Things take a turn when Sam starts seeing them after a near-death experience. Season 2 left fans on a massive cliffhanger which shows a fan-favorite character getting sucked off at Woodstone B&B. The third season premier finally solved the mystery as fans were dying to know. As the new season progresses, we finally get to see some amazing spirit powers and a thickening plot.

Along with McIver and Ambudkar as a central couple, the series also casts Brandon Scott Jones as Captain Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, and Asher Grodman as Trevor. Further rounding off the cast are Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devon Chandler Long.

Ghosts airs on Thursdays from 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

