After a bumpy return last year with a shorter set of episodes following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Ghosts is back Thursday night for Season 4, and it’s safe to say the CBS sitcom is showing a strong return to its initial comedic roots. Detangling itself from a Season 3 rut that only found time to serve nuance and growth for one particular character, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman sitcom gets right into that cliffhanger without beating around the bush. Picking up from those last moments that found Brandon Scott Jones’ Isaac Higgintoot yanked into the dirt by a long-forgotten and feral spirit named Patience (Mary Holland), audiences will finally learn what’s become of him. As the episode makes some smart choices that work in its favor for a renewed series, Season 4 proves Ghosts is still one of the CBS network’s most charming sitcoms as the series returns to form.

Leveling up from a rather watery third season, the premiere and its sophomore episode (made available for review) up the Woodstone B&B shenanigans by adding an element of discomfort and horror that helps peel back the layers of its beloved characters. The introduction of Holland’s Patience, the Puritan ghost who has spent over a century buried in isolation, brings a lot to the show’s signature humor. With her addition helping set the tone for the rest of Season 4, there is a bit of darkness stirring around Woodstone that makes things fun and exciting, especially when coupled with its usual comedy and character development. Blending its best writing with emotional themes like trauma, forgiveness and even redemption, Ghosts manages to keep its quirky charm intact while introducing new layers of complexity and hinting at a lot more growth to come.

‘Ghosts’ Season 4 Picks Up Right From That Cliffhanger

While the first act of business is the Woodstone ghosts, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) rallying to find and rescue Isaac after Nancy (Betsy Sodoro) gave him up to a vengeful spirit in the Season 3 finale, the episode opens exactly where that shocking episode ended. But not before we briefly learn of Patience — a Puritan from the late 1600s who does not believe in smiling, laughter, or anything that involves new ideas. Without spoiling too much, she was not exactly the friendliest of beings, even while alive. Having been kicked out of her village for being a bit too much even by Puritan standards, Patience is a very angry and sad spirit. Fast-forward to her dirt cave habitat and the now very feral, neurotic spirit is hellbent on making Isaac pay for what he did after accidentally leaving her stranded underground for over a century due to a sneezing mishap.

Season 4 smartly picks up where Season 3 left off, but this time with a stronger narrative focus. Patience’s arrival not only adds an edge of horror to the typically lighthearted tone but also forces Isaac to confront unresolved issues, which is appreciated as the Revolutionary War captain broke off his wedding to his British Lt. Colonel fiancé, Nigel Chessum (John Hartman) last season, disappointing legions of “Nisaac” fans. But as Isaac spends time underground with Patience and is legitimately terrified of her undomesticated bouts, Nigel also gets a little bit of the spotlight as we learn of his heartbreak. While the episode spirals into some good old-fashioned chaos that finds Isaac wishing he would think before he speaks, Patience has everyone on edge as Flower (Sheila Carrasco) shares more about the Puritan spirit while she was stuck in the well last season. It’s this element that not only keeps the ghosts on their toes but also opens them up to another, very real feeling of fear and vulnerability that makes them more relatable and multi-dimensional. Though the premiere episode is funny with some LOL moments, viewers might notice the best comedy comes from Holland and Jones, while some of the other gags outside those two feel a bit repetitive.

‘Ghosts’ Introduces Its Best Guest Star Yet in Season 4

Four seasons in, Ghosts has brought some amazing talent to their sitcom. But from its charming catalog of hilarity, Holland is by far one of the show’s most compelling and winsome yet. Not only does she debut with a weight that holds its own against the main eight ghosts, but there are times when her comedic timing outdoes all of them with one punch. The actress, best known for her offbeat, quirky sense of humor and sharp improvisation, comes with an endearing awkwardness that raises the bar of the sitcom’s signature wit. As Patience, Holland excels not just by taking big risks as a character that genuinely puts a dent in things, but also brilliantly leans into social discomfort and absurdity to bring a strong reaction and sentiment to every scene she’s in. Definitely mixing things up at Woodstone with cutting, deadpan delivery that complements Jones, the actress is a welcome addition and one that viewers will love and wish to see more of in the coming weeks.

While Holland’s expressive embrace of Patience teeters between the edge of confidence and disaster for added layers, Jones is the perfect scene partner for her. The two bring a flavorful dimension to this new dynamic, one injected with emotional nuance and insecurity that makes Holland’s Patience relatable, while Jones’ Isaac gets a sharper layer of self-awareness. Though the first two episodes give a lot more for the cast to play with alongside humorous developments that promise more meaningful arcs (like, Richie Moriarty’s Pete exploring his new powers), Jones remains one of the show’s best actors for his natural flair and striking performance as Isaac. During his time with Patience in the dirt, Scott brings a complexity to Isaac, one that finds him digging deeper into the militiaman. It’s this catalytic action that sets the stage for Season 4’s exploration of themes like guilt and redemption and has Isaac grappling with his past mistakes. As one of the show’s more absorbing actors, stealing just about every scene he’s in, Scott brings a robust and steady value to Ghosts’ enduring appeal.

‘Ghosts’ Is Finally Leaning Into a Few More Horror Elements in Season 4

Blending the show’s usual comedic roots with a darker, more suspenseful atmosphere, Ghosts Season 4 is embracing horror elements more than ever. Knowing that Patience has lived on her own in the deep, dark soil of Woodstone’s grounds allows the series to delve into a richer tapestry of horror. Sure, the series is primarily a comedy, but the introduction of horror elements helps enhance the tension and contribute to its absurdity, aligning seamlessly with the show’s comedic timing. But with a vengeful spirit like Patience making herself known, the shift is palpable and creates a lot of excitement, providing a stark contrast to the usual lightheartedness typically associated with the series. Not to mention, the lore of soil ghosts like the Puritan expands and creates a lot more questions, offering the potential to subvert our expectations and create a surprise that furthers our connection as viewers invested in these silly spirits and their Livings. What more is awaiting Sam, Jay, and the other ghosts outside Woodstone that they are blissfully unaware of? The possibilities are endless considering the grounds and so much of what the residents think they know.

While Ghosts has previously flirted with horror — like in the campy, slasher nightmare involving attic girl Stephanie (Odessa A’zion) — the incorporation of more this season has the potential to deepen our connection and heighten the stakes our favorite characters find themselves in. One of the show’s best methods for creating more this season is its use of contextual framing through medium and tight shots that lean into Holland’s very frustrated, often feral expressions as Patience. This particular emphasis in the season premiere creates a sharp, visceral response for the audience making them feel trapped alongside her and Isaac. This build-up of suspense not only enhances the horror but, with more mindful writing this time around, demonstrates how the genre can coexist with sharp, intentionally smart humor. This aspect is best elevated in the show’s sophomore episode, “Sam’s Dad” where — without spoiling what has already been shared across network promos and affirmed interviews with the showrunners — Patience’s death from bloodletting takes center stage as an incident relating to her power becomes one of the series’ darkest, most terrifying moments yet.

It’s these elements that will not only keep the audience on the edge of their seats this season but allow the show to explore some more twisted themes amid interesting opportunities for character development, especially as we dig into the other seven spirits and find out more about their powers, particularly Hetty’s. Emerging as a revitalized version of the beloved sitcom that first charmed audiences following its breakout in 2021, Ghosts is back, showing positive signs of its former funny life. While the premiere episode is light on laughs, every joke still lands strongly as it maintains its signature style and flair, reminding us why we love this show. With Holland’s addition as Patience ramping up the comedic stakes, the Port and Wiseman sitcom is on its way back to exploring new, emotional landscapes across the Woodstone grounds for a season that feels every bit as exciting and fun as its first.

Ghosts premieres October 17 on CBS at 8:30 PM EST in the U.S.

