Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Ghosts Season 4, Episode 15, "The Bachelorette Party."This week's episode of Ghosts has left us with yet another big cliffhanger as our favorite stripper/DJ/dinosaur aficionado, Chris (Deniz Akdeniz), crashed through the roof of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant, plummeting to his death in a failed skydiving incident. With a hunky new ghost at the property, the residents of Woodstone certainly have their eyes on the spectral heartthrob. While speaking with Danielle Pinnock for this episode, I had to ask what we could expect from next week's episode, "St. Hetty's Day," now that there's a new addition to the cast. While she was fairly tight-lipped on the details, she teased that we're certainly in for some romance, saying, "What I will say is that love is in the air at Woodstone mansion, and it's unexpected as to who gets Chris's attention."

Brandon Scott Jones spoke with Collider earlier this season, teasing that a hot new ghost would be causing relationship drama for Isaac (Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman). Will Chris go for one of them or someone else entirely? We'll have to tune in to find out. That won't be the only thing we can look forward to in "St. Hetty's Day," as CBS revealed that we'll finally learn Hetty's ghost power when Jay's cousin Sunil visits the B&B on St. Patrick's Day.

Is Someone Getting Sucked Off in 'Ghosts' Season 4?

Image via Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Before we celebrate "St. Hetty's Day" though, this week's episode took us on a beautiful journey with Alberta and saw her let go of some emotional baggage she'd been carrying around for more than a century. With Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) having had similar moments this season, I had to ask if we should be worried about anyone getting sucked off before the season's end. And while Pinnock could neither confirm nor deny anyone going up (or down), she did reveal that there's still one more very big Alberta episode to look forward to in Season 4. She told Collider:

"I can't say anything about that, but what I will say is that Alberta this season really taps into vulnerability in a way that she hasn't in any other season. And I think this was a catalyst and actually really a turning point for her to grieve that loss of that fiancé, but also now to accept new love and new possibilities. So there's a really massive Alberta episode that's to come and I'm really excited for fans to see it. And I hope they just stay tuned because the payoff is worth it."

Will we see Season 3's "Polterguest," played by Lamorne Morris, again? Will Alberta suddenly change her mind about Pete (Richie Moriarty)? Or will Alberta potentially catch the eye of our newest ghost? Only time will tell! Ghosts airs on Thursdays on CBS, and you can watch previous episodes on Paramount+.