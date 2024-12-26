A few months back at NYCC, Ghosts star Rose McIver revealed that she would be directing an upcoming episode of Season 4. While McIver has stood behind the camera for a couple of shorts, this will serve as her directorial debut for the series. Though few details are known about the episode, including which of the remaining 13 episodes of Season 4 it will be, McIver stopped by the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night to give host Perri Nemiroff the inside scoop. During their wide-ranging conversation, McIver told Nemiroff how she chose the episode that she directed, noting that a lot of moving parts had to come together first. "A lot of it is about trying to line things up with the schedule and production and our showrunners and what is written at the right time," she explained.

"They asked me a couple of questions about whether I would rather it was something that occurred in the house and was more of a flashback episode that takes us elsewhere, or was more one in a familiar setting. For the purposes of just, I was like, 'This is my first episode of television, I think in our environment.' I feel like I know this environment like the back of my hand. I feel very, very confident in the staging, the blocking, and the characters that we’ll be working with. It's guaranteed that I'm working with our ensemble as our actors, and so that seemed to make sense."

McIver went on to say that she's "been really wanting to direct for a very long time," and when that time finally came earlier this year she "had the most positive experience I could have asked for. It was so wonderful. I was so supported." McIver went on to praise the crew behind the series, comparing it to her how she grew up in New Zealand. "We have an amazing crew in Montreal. It feels a little like New Zealand sometimes, the kind of collaborative nature of things and everybody helping each other out. So, I was very much carried by our amazing crew. But it's a lot of fun."

McIver Says Directing Herself on 'Ghosts' "Got Easier" the More She Did It

During their conversation, Nemiroff asked McIver if there was anything she learned about her character, Sam, having now viewed her from a director's perspective. McIver explained that while it's "not a heavily Sam-focused episode," she embraced the challenge of having to balance her directing duties with her responsibility in front of the camera. She told Nemiroff:

"I feel like I had come off the back of the Christmas episodes and some other episodes in the season that have kind of unearthed a lot of stuff for Sam that has helped me unpack. So, it wasn't so much that. It was much more of a logistical feat just trying to figure out how not to slow the day down at all but be able to visually see framing. We worked with Sam, my stand-in’s name is also Sam, which is perfect, and she was wonderful. She would stand in for me for non-camera rehearsals so that I could kind of work through things, and then I would drop in. But in the scene directing, it was very interesting to try and stay present and reactive and also be making a mental checklist the whole time of, 'Did I get that line? Did I get it? No, I need that one again. How was the framing there?' Whatever the questions may be that were popping up, and then you're trying to sort of swallow them enough that you can still be present in the scene. It got easier the more I did it."

