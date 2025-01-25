Ghosts' fourth season is set to return in just a few short days, and if the first half is any indication, audiences have a lot to look forward to in the coming episodes. One thing we've all been waiting for is series star Rose McIver's directorial debut. Announced during NYCC, McIver will be taking a turn behind the camera in addition to her role in front of it. While the full details of the episode have not been released, both McIver herself, and her co-stars are excited for viewers to see her directorial vision when it airs. Recently, Rebecca Wisocky — who plays Hetty, a ghost from the Gilded Age and Sam's great great great aunt — stopped by Collider to chat about what we can expect from the rest of Season 4. During our conversation, she had nothing but praise for McIver both as number one on the call sheet and as a director. She told Collider:

"Well, I love Rose McIver. I think she's a wonderful, generous leader. She got to direct an episode this season, and she just crushed it. She did an amazing job. It's going to be such a good episode."

While most details on the episode are still being kept under wraps, McIver revealed to Perri Nemiroff last month, during an episode of Collider Ladies Night, that the episode would be set at Woodstone, because she knows the location — and the ensemble — "like the back of [her] hand." While it won't be a Sam-centric episode, we'll still get to see McIver in front of the camera for the episode as well. Of directing herself she told Nemiroff, "It was very interesting to try and stay present and reactive and also be making a mental checklist the whole time [...] It got easier the more I did it."

Sam and Hetty's Relationship Is a "Backbone" for 'Ghosts'

Image via CBS Studios

With more than 10 regular players, Ghosts has plenty of opportunities to mix up its ensemble into wild and wonderful combinations, but there are some relationships that the show returns to time and time again. As actual relatives, Sam and Hetty have a special connection that seems to transcend time. With Sam having lost her mother, and Hetty having been absent from her son's life, Sam's ability to see ghosts has given them both a second chance, something Wisocky elaborated on during our conversation. "I love that dynamic. I think, in some ways, that familial relationship is one of the backbones of the show," she explained. "They both have had difficult relationships with their own mothers/children: Sam with her mother and, of course, Hetty with her son and her own mother. They have a lot to work out through one another."

She went on to say that the opening of Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant may give Hetty and Sam more time to bond over the B&B.

"So, of course, we're going to open the restaurant this season, and the success or failure of the restaurant and the time that it takes Jay away from the B&B, I think will leave Sam possibly with Hetty's help figuring out the future success of the B&B."

We'll get to see Sam and Hetty together next week when Ghosts returns and Sam decides to look into Hetty's ancestry in "The Not So Silent Partner" on January 30. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Wisocky and check out previous episodes of Ghosts on Paramount+.

