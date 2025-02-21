For every Mondler (Friends) there are sitcom couples like Married With Children's Al and Peggy Bundy who spend more time arguing or making jokes at each other's expense than they do enjoying ​​​​​​their relationship. Thankfully, Ghosts has managed to avoid that particular pitfall with Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) impressively solid marriage for four seasons, with the duo often facing conflict together. When I sat down with McIver to discuss her directorial debut on the series with the episode "Ghostfellas," she teased that we'll see new sides to Sam and Jay's relationship as something big heads for the couple toward the end of the season.

Agreeing that their positive partnership is one of the show's strengths, McIver said, "I think they have just a most remarkable marriage. I mean, she has a husband who has stood by her through something that most people couldn't ever fathom. And, you know, he is so patient and so endlessly supportive and loyal." But their relationship can't rely entirely on Jay's admirable patience with both Sam and the ghosts, who demand a significant amount of her attention. She told Collider:

"But at the same time, I think more and more [the show] asks her to be accountable for her decisions and, you know, Sam's journey is learning how to balance the needs of all of these other people with her own needs and the needs of her relationship. She's a chronic people-pleaser and the cost that that has on a marriage is no joke. So I like that, even though they're in a really strong and wonderful, supportive marriage, there is room for growth, and there is a journey for them to go on. And that what she is good at, he is not, and vice versa. I think that after four years you start to mine more and more of that. And I think you have to in order to keep things engaging for an audience, and as actors we want to find other sides to things, too. It's like in a relationship after four years you want to discover new elements to that person. So I think there is some pretty specific stuff that comes up later in the season that I'm not able to talk about yet, unfortunately. But it's a good question."

'Ghosts' Has Been Renewed for Two Seasons on CBS