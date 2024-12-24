Ghosts Season. 4 just celebrated its second major holiday special with an epic double possession. Though much of the episode's emotional weight rests on Utkarsh Ambudkar's shoulders, Rose McIver blows everyone away in the first half of "A Very Arondekar Christmas" with her perfect impression of Betsy Sodaro's Nancy. McIver recently stopped by the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night to unpack the Christmas special and so much more with host Perri Nemiroff. During their wide-ranging conversation, McIver confessed that she had been wanting to work more with Sodaro for quite some time when she received "a text from one of the Joes," referring to series showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, asking if she could do a Nancy impression. She went on to say, "I was like, 'I have no idea. She's so iconic to us, but I'd love to swing the bat.' I mean, there's nobody I'd be more excited to try and imitate. Then, thankfully, Betsy was just Betsy about it all and helped me every step of the way to try to do something in her ballpark."

When Nemiroff said what we were all thinking, in that McIver's impression is so impressive it's almost as if Sodaro recorded the lines, and she lip-synched them, McIver promised we'll get some real treats in the blooper reel. "It took a while to get some of the lines," she explained. "There are moments where I don't even know who I sound like, but it's not Betsy." Luckily, to bring herself back to the right tone and inflection, McIver picked a "gateway word" that we've heard Sodaro utter many times on Ghosts. "If ever I got stuck, and I started getting really off track and that happened, I would just start ranting 'Stuart' to myself over and over again and kind of get back."

Sodaro Gave McIver Plenty of Options for Nancy's Line Delivery in 'Ghosts' Season 4 Christmas Special

Ahead of the episode, to help McIver make the possession as accurate as possible, Sodaro actually recorded various versions of all the lines for McIver to base her performance on. She told Nemiroff:

"Betsy sent me a video of her in her apartment saying all of the lines, and she showed a couple of different options of the way that she would play the line where I'm complimenting Champa. I think it's like, 'You're a fine-ass old lady.' She did some physicality with it, and then she did some that wasn't and that was just sitting back, and she gave me options. Then I was able to try the physicality on, and if that worked for me and it felt like her, great, and if not, then I would drop it away. She just gave me, for the Miranda of it all, as a magpie, to be able to just go in and steal the bits that were useful and ignore the pieces that weren't. Because there were parts of her that I wasn't able to channel at all, but you don't focus on those. You focus on, 'Great, here are six things I can do that I can hang my version of Nancy on.' And we sort of got through it like that."

Finally, McIver confirmed she had a blast playing someone so much more chaotic than our beloved Sam, saying, "I had a lot of fun. I feel very lucky." You can watch her incredible performance in "A Very Arondekar Christmas" on Paramount+ right now and check out McIver's full episode of Collider Ladies Night below.

Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 4 Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Network CBS Streaming Service(s) MAX

