Fans of Ghosts have seen many relationships pop up (and end, and begin again) throughout the past three seasons. But one of the questions on fans' minds for Season 4 is: when is it going to be time for Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) to find his significant other? During an interview at NYCC, with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the actor teased what we can expect from his character's storyline in the new episodes.

Zaragoza and his fellow cast members Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, and Sheila Carrasco (who play Sam, Isaac, and Flower, respectively) stopped by the Collider interview studio to chat about several aspects of the new season of Ghosts, including Sas' highly anticipated romance that was previously teased at SDCC. When Nemiroff asked if the relationship between Thor and Flower, or the heartbreak between Nigel and Isaac would shape Sasappis' expectations for love, Zaragoza said:

"Actually, that's a really interesting thing to bring up. I can't dive too much into it, but I will say there are dynamics that get explored that we've not seen before, especially with him and Flower and Thor [Devan Chandler Long], things with friends and love. So, just wait for that. There's gonna be a lot. We're going to dive into Sass's relationship to love."

While McIver called Sas a "heartthrob" likely to be seen on the doors of high school lockers, Zaragoza referred to his character as a "hopeless romantic" who "just wants to be loved." Regardless of who Sasappis finds love with in Season 4, Carrasco pointed out that the Ghosts may be protective of their friend. "I will say, this is me talking and also Flower talking," she said. "Whoever he ends up with, they better be good to him. He's a catch, and they gotta be good enough."

Change Is Coming To Season 4 of 'Ghosts'

From the looks of it, unexplored dynamics will be a big theme for the rest of Season 4. The supernatural comedy has just slightly reinvented itself by making a major change to one of its main characters: Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) will be able to see and hear the ghosts of Woodstone Mansion at some point, which opens up a whole new slate of connections to play with in the new episodes. We'll also get to see how Jay deals with his hard-to-please parents when they visit the B&B in the Ghosts Christmas special that is set to air this December.

Ghosts is adapted from a British series that was created by the same team responsible for Horrible Histories and originally aired on BBC One in 2019. The U.S. adaptation was an instant hit and last month another remake was announced for the supernatural comedy series, this time in Australia. The original sitcom ended its run in 2023, but the CBS version is expected to continue for quite some time as audiences continue responding to it. The show has been praised for flipping its own concept several times and hitting a home run with guest stars, and the U.S. version boasts a whopping 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

CBS airs Ghosts on Thursdays. You can stream the series on Paramount+. Stay tuned for the rest of Nemiroff's chat with the cast at NYCC.

