The Big Picture Sasappis is set to explore romantic relationships in Ghosts Season 4, showing a vulnerable side and personal growth.

The lovable Lenape ghost may have a midlife crisis in his afterlife, coming to terms with not truly living even in death.

Fans can speculate on Sasappis' love life, with outlandish guesses from the cast including a potential romance with another character.

It looks like love is in the air for Ghosts Season 4. This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the Ghosts cast discussed with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff the romantic possibilities for the CBS series’ upcoming season – focusing on the possibilities for one ghost in particular. “Sasappis is going to be really excited to dive more into romantic relationships and see that vulnerable side of him,” said actor Román Zaragoza, commenting on his character and everyone’s favorite snarky Lenape ghost. “I think he's suppressed it for so long, and has come out in the last few years in these seasons, and we're just going to see him grow through that.”

Ghosts follows a couple attempting to run their own bed-and-breakfast in the old Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York. One half of this couple, Sam Arondekar, finds herself able to see the many ghostly residents who have accumulated within the mansion over the years. These ghosts, although long-dead, continue to have many revelations about their life and current existence throughout the show – including Sasappis, whose character description for Season 4 foreshadows his hitting a “midlife crisis” in his afterlife.

“I think he's coming to grips with the fact that he hasn't been living,” said Zaragoza. “Even in his death, he wasn't even living. He was just commenting, he was judging, when in reality, he's just been suppressing who he is….so now he's putting himself out there to get hurt, but that takes bravery and courage, so I'm proud of him.”

“I hope you don't lose your snark, though, because you do it so well,” commented Rebecca Wisocky, the actress behind the unforgettable Victorian ghost Hetty. “Oh, no. He ain’t losin’ that,” replied Zaragoza dryly.

The Romantic History of Sasappis

Sasappis may be just coming around to vulnerability. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t had his own moments of romance. Ghosts fans will remember his longtime crush on Shiki, a fellow Lenape ghost who currently haunts the Ulster County Review building. In Season 2, Sasappis also had a memorable fling with Jessica, a ‘car’ ghost who occupied the vehicle of Sam and Jay’s short-lived assistant.

Fans wanting to know who and what comes next for Sasappis’ love life may have to wait until Season 4 premieres on October 17. But in the meantime, the show’s cast has some outlandish guesses of their own. “Do you think Sas and Pete might find love with each other?” wondered actor Richie Moriarty, referencing his character Pete Martino. “I think Sas and Pete are going to make out,” replied Zaragoza gleefully. “Fans are screaming for it,” commented Moriarty.

Ghosts Season 4 premieres on CBS on October 17. Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive updates coming out of San Diego Comic-Con.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

