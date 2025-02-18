The hit CBS sitcom, Ghosts, has featured several romances over its four seasons. Of course, at the center of the series is Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar). Their sweet connection helps ground the show and provides much of the humor since Jay can't actually see the spirits that reside at Woodstone. And there have been a few ill-fated love matches throughout the seasons, such as Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman), who weren't able to actually make it down the aisle, and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Trevor (Asher Grodman), which just turned out to be a brief fling. But, in my opinion, there is one partnership that hasn't been explored nearly enough in the series.

Thor and Flower Have Always Made For an Interesting Pair on 'Ghosts'

Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Thor (Devan Chandler Long) first became official back in Season 2. While stuck in a ghost trap (long story), they end up professing their love for each other. The two have always seemed like a bit of an odd coupling to me: Flower is a hippie from the 1960s who is all about peace and love, and Thor is a Viking who didn't mind taking part in a bit of pillaging and bloodshed when he was alive. But somehow opposites attract in this case, and the pair have been able to maintain a steady partnership over the past few seasons.

However, that doesn't mean that the pair haven't seen their fair share of complications. In Season 3, Flower disappears, and the Woodstone gang believes she has been 'sucked off.' They're all bereft at the loss of their kooky Flower, but no one is more despondent than Thor. They eventually discover that Flower has actually been trapped in a well the whole time and is very much still with them. After the ghosts devise a way to help her escape, the couple is happily reunited. Later in the season, at Flower's suggestion, the two become a throuple with the cholera ghost, Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). In the Season 3 finale, Thor and Flower decide the throuple arrangement isn't really for them after all, and they leave Nancy to go back to her basement friends. Besides all of the issues that have arisen in their relationship, Thor and Flower also just generally have a hard time communicating with each other. Flower (in her drugged haze) doesn't remember what's happening from one moment to the next, which makes being in a long-term relationship pretty challenging. And Thor is still learning how to express himself without flying off the handle (which is turning out to be an ongoing struggle). Basically, these two spirits have their work cut out for them.

'Ghosts' Needs To Focus More on Flower and Thor's Relationship in Season 4