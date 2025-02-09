Most of the time, the CBS comedy, Ghosts, is a silly barrel of laughs. Even though the series revolves around death and the afterlife, the focus is typically on laughter rather than tragedy. However, it seems as though the writers have also decided in more recent episodes to throw in a few heartwrenching storylines to break up all the zany hijinks. This inclusion of sorrowful plot points allows the series to become much more than just a straightforward sitcom and helps the show feel similar to real life (which is a beautiful blend of both light and dark).

Of course, each of the ghosts has some sadness in their backstories (they are dead, after all), and all of the spirits have at least one bittersweet aspect to their histories. Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) is a virgin who longs for love, Trevor (Asher Grodman) worries that he has left no lasting impact on the world before he died, and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) was murdered before her singing career could lead to fame. Up until this season, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) held the mantle for the saddest storyline, when it is revealed in Season 3 that she actually killed herself (instead of perishing from a cocaine overdose like she had told everyone). But now, in Season 4, the series has dropped another piece of sad ghost lore.

'Ghosts' Hints at a More Somber Side To Thor's Character

In Episode 10, which aired on January 30, Thor (Devan Chandler Long) mentions that he has seen a great many people die because he is the oldest ghost at Woodstone. No one dwells for very long on the statement, but this tidbit actually offers a lot of insight into Thor's character. He's certainly had to say a lot of goodbyes over his long existence as a spirit, and tragically, many of the people he's been closest to have either died or have eventually 'been sucked off' to heaven. As painful as grief is in real life, it's nearly impossible for us mortals to imagine going through that continuously for hundreds of years. It makes one have much more appreciation for the kind heart Thor has. So much loss could easily have turned him into a bitter and cruel person.

In one touching moment in the same episode, Thor admits that part of his longevity has included keeping secrets from the people he cares about. When Hetty discovers that she's actually Irish, Thor confesses that he knew all along that Hetty had Irish blood. However, he understood that she would be devastated by this fact as an adult, so he kept her heritage a secret for decades and decades — even after Hetty died and was only a spirit residing at Woodstone. This is an example of Thor always being there for his friends, and the storyline is a solid reminder of the many complications that go along with being a ghost who is stuck in purgatory. Thor's confession does beg the question though: what other secrets is Thor holding onto for other people that might be contributing to the burden he's carrying?

Thor Has a History of Abandonment in 'Ghosts'