Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Ghosts' Season 4, "The Work Retreat."If you've been watching Ghosts for any length of time, you already know that the spirits that haunt the Woodstone B&B are all a little bit terrible from time to time. From the Viking ghost who can't stop spoiling the ending of your favorite shows — and who doesn't understand how apologies work — to the dead scout leader who can't stop bragging about how cool his new powers are, each ghost has their own flaws that make them both hilarious to watch and, often, wildly endearing to the audience. They're all selfish, silly little specters who are stuck on this plane of existence for the very reason that makes them so fun to watch: they have a near-endless capacity for growth. Even when they're constantly scheming, manipulating Sam (Rose McIver), and gossiping about each other, the ghosts have also shown each other incredible kindness, bravery, and love.

Described by Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) as a "douchey finance bro" who's "really sensitive," Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) is the most recently dead of the main eight ghosts who make up our favorite dead found family. While he died about 25 years ago, there's no time limit on grief, and that has allowed Ghosts showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman to use Trevor to tell some of the show's most poignant stories about what it means to live and die, to leave a legacy, and ultimately accept change.

Each of the other Ghosts has also had their own emotionally resonant stories — it's nearly impossible to watch Pete (Richie Moriarty) see his grandson, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) sing with her great-grandniece, or Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) reveal her death to save Flower (Sheila Carrasco) without tearing up. However, Trevor-centric episodes consistently deliver a gut punch that sticks with the audience and forces us to think about the way we'll be remembered. "The Work Retreat" takes all of this up a notch as Trevor is finally forced to accept the fact that he's dead.

Life Is Still Tangible for Woodstone's Youngest Ghost

Close

For most of the ghosts, the natural end of their lifetimes came and went long ago, but Trevor died in his early 30s and almost everyone he knew is still alive 25 years later. This, combined with his ghost power literally allowing him to touch and interact with the real world, often gives him the illusion that he can keep living beyond his death. In Season 1, Trevor tried to get back into the dating scene and accidentally catfished Jay's sister. Season 2 saw him attempt to save his parents' long-dead marriage from beyond the grave, and Season 3 saw him get the opportunity to be the big brother his sibling needed at a crucial turning point in his life. With so many of his loved ones just out of reach, Trevor is constantly trying to maintain his grip on life, even though his is long over.

In Season 4's "The Work Retreat," we learn that Trevor has catfished his way into having an actual job as a financial consultant. While it seems at first that Trevor may have to give up his job when he can't go do a mandatory in-person retreat, he devises a foolproof plan to get his co-workers to come to the B&B, so Jay can serve as his stand-in while Trevor feeds him the personal information he needs to get away with it. The problem is that Trevor's references and lingo are all 25 years out of date, and he's no longer the young hotshot he once was. When his co-workers unknowingly reveal that they expected him to be a sleazy old guy, Trevor is understandably devastated, believing that they only like him because Jay has managed to charm them despite the groundwork he's laid, not because of it.

As Trevor has to grapple with the fact that life well and truly has moved beyond his reach, he also begins to mourn for the life he could have had. When you're a teenager, 33 seems old, but as anyone who recently entered their thirties will tell you, it is just barely the beginning of your life. Trevor died on the cusp of achieving all his dreams: becoming successful at work, fostering lifelong friendships, and finding someone to settle down with. Because he's been so determined to cling to those things in the world of the living, he hasn't realized that he's been given the opportunity to achieve all of that in his afterlife.

10:31 Related The Cast of 'Ghosts' Tease More Romance and Shocking Revelations in Season 4 Rose McIver, Brandon Scott Jones, Román Zaragoza & Sheila Carrasco break down that Halloween episode, and tease Jay seeing the ghosts.

'Ghosts' Season 4 Reveals Trevor's True Legacy

Image via CBS

With Trevor mourning his ability to make a mark on the world, "The Work Retreat" carefully delivers the revelation that, with one act of kindness, Trevor left a legacy that has extended decades beyond his life. Back in Season 1, "Trevor's Pants" revealed that the reason the house's resident horn dog is walking around with no pants is not because of the sexy escapades he'd told everyone about, but because he'd given up his pants to keep his bro Pinkus from suffering the same toxic hazing he'd experienced. The latest episode of Ghosts brings back Trevor's "hero move" and cements it as the legacy and legend of T-Money himself.

It's that juxtaposition that perfectly describes who Trevor is at his core. Yes, he's a childish playboy, a lech, and a bit of a smartass, but he's also incredibly kind, surprisingly emotionally intelligent, and genuinely talented when it comes to finance. Leaving a legacy of not only his skills as a "finance bro," but also his capacity for loyalty and friendship is exactly what he deserves. It also goes to show us as the audience how one act of kindness can have a bigger impact than we'll ever know. Ghosts does a spectacular job of threading the needle between humor and heart, especially with Trevor episodes. While "The Work Retreat" brings us to tears, the jokes are also a mile a minute, keeping us laughing even as we contemplate what our own legacies may be. As Trevor learns that it is perhaps okay to let his life go, it serves as the perfect turning point for him to start going after what he really wants in the afterlife.

Can Trevor Still Live Happily Ever After in Death?

Image via CBS

In his life, Trevor was a bro's bro, loyal to a fault, always looking for a place to fit in, and a total 10 to spend his life with. Ironically, it's his death that has given him everything he wanted out of life. As much as they take turns dunking on him, the other ghosts love him and have become the best "bros" he's ever had. Meanwhile, in "The Work Retreat," he refers to Sam and Jay as "mom and dad," and they love him as if he's actually one of their "eight idiot children." Not only is Sam immediately game to help him with his ridiculous scheme to keep his job, but Jay, who considers Trevor his least favorite ghost, goes above and beyond to ensure his memory is honored. As far as finding his dream girl, I'm still rooting for him and Hetty to figure out they're "a match made in heaven" in their hot and hilarious reverse slow-burn.

With "The Work Retreat," Trevor can turn a page and start figuring out what he wants to do with his death. Whether that means keeping his job, helping Sam and Jay with their businesses, or deepening his relationships with his fellow ghosts, we'll have to wait and see — but if there's one thing I know about Ghosts, it's that we're going to have a hell of a lot of fun finding out.

New episodes of Ghosts air every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 PM ET in the U.S. You can stream past episodes on Paramount+.

Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Network CBS

Watch on Paramount+