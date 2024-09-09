While we wait patiently for Season 4 of Ghosts to kick off, we'll take every bit of information that we can about the hit comedy series. During this year's Toronto International Film Festival, Collider was able to sit down with Talia Bernstein, an accomplished screenwriter who was at the event promoting her new movie Loser Baby — which also serves as Dakota Johnson's (Madame Web) feature film directing debut. During the interview, Bernstein explained to Collider's Steve Weintraub how a Ghosts episode comes to life.

The team's approach — under the leadership of showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman — is pretty similar to how many TV shows are handled, but it's always nice to hear an insider talk about it. Additionally, Bernstein's comments underscore why having a writers' room is so important for a show to really hit a home run. She told Collider:

"Yeah, basically. I mean, all shows are run a little bit differently, but on our show, it’s sort of like we come up with an idea for an episode, and if people are starting to like it and we’re having fun pitching various scenes that could take place in it, maybe a room will go off and really try to flesh out what that episode looks like. Usually at that point, it will get assigned, so someone can shepherd it into the next phase. Then someone’s sent off to write the script, it comes back into the room, it’s edited, and then we read it, and then it’s edited again, and eventually, it’ll be shot."

Bernstein also talked to Collider about her stint on How I Met Your Mother. She was present for the divisive and much-talked-about Season 9 of the hit comedy series, but she underscored that back then she was "just an assistant." At the same time, Bernstein had the opportunity to learn about her craft on one of the most popular series on television, and she said that "it was pretty fun because it was a show that I watched and loved," and the show really helped her learn "about the industry in general."

The experience certainly helped her check in to Woodstone Mansion at Ghosts — another hit show, and one she's been with since the beginning. Bernstein helped break several episodes and has written at least one each season throughout the show's run. "It's in its fourth season," she said. "It’s amazing. We shoot in Montreal. It’s a really fun show to work on. I’ve been on it since the beginning, and it’s just a delight." Season 4 is gearing up to be a wildly different experience for both characters and viewers as, at some point, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) will finally be able to see the ghosts of the mansion. But how exactly will it happen? We'll have to wait until the new season premieres to find out.

CBS debuts Season 4 of Ghosts on October 17, stay tuned at Collider for further updates and more news out of TIFF. You can stream previous episodes on Paramount+.

