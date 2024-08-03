The Big Picture The characters in the UK Ghosts fail financially in trying various business ideas over 5 seasons, while the US version allows the characters to succeed.

The change gives the US Ghosts a more optimistic and light-hearted tone compared to the UK version, enhancing the comedy.

With less focus on the shifting business schemes, the US series spends more time with the ghosts and their histories.

When Ghosts debuted in the UK in 2019, fans delighted in the comedy. n the series, married couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit a large house and decide to renovate it and turn it into a luxury hotel in the English countryside. After an accident, Alison discovers she can see and hear multiple spirits who reside in the house. Everyone, from a caveman named Robin (Laurence Richard) to Alison's ancestor, Lady Fanny Button (Martha Howe-Douglas), brings the laughs as they try to navigate a human who can actually communicate with them. Alison and Mike work tirelessly to make their dreams of running the hotel a reality, all while cohabitating with the ghosts they come to see as friends. After five seasons, the Ghosts creators decided to complete the series with a definitive ending.

The US version of Ghosts hit television screens in 2021 using the same basic premise: Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) inherit a property they intend to turn into a high-quality bed-and-breakfast. Sam falls down the stairs in Season 1 and discovers she can see the ghosts living at Woodstone Manor. The ghosts have been updated from the British version, so there's a Native American spirit named Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) and Sam's relative from the 1890s, Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky), as well as an American Revolutionary War soldier named Captain Isaac Higgintoot (Brandon Scott Jones). The series is about to begin its fourth season this fall, but aside from the minor cultural differences between the US and UK versions of the show, there's one other major alteration between the two series.

Ghosts (US) 7 10 A young couple, Sam and Jay, inherit a haunted mansion and, unaware of their invisible housemates, plan to turn it into a B&B. Their lives become much more complicated after a fall causes Sam to see the ghosts. Based on the UK series. Release Date October 7, 2021 Creator Joe Port, Joe Wiseman Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

The UK 'Ghosts' Business Venture Just Never Succeeds

In the UK version of the show, Alison and Mike fail to get their hotel up and running. During the five seasons, they've attempted multiple endeavors to bring in money. In Season 1, they offer the estate to a film crew, but part of the floor collapses during the filming, ending that revenue stream. In Season 2, the couple hosts ghost tours since people are eager to spot a real-life spirit. But when the ghosts are unavailable, Alison pretends to be a ghost. She's discovered, and the whole operation is deemed a hoax. They also try to rent the home as a wedding venue, but this doesn't bring in as much dough as expected. They try to sell the property to a hotel chain, but the option is stymied when the 'plague ghosts' bodies are discovered in the basement. Throughout it all, Alison and Mike persevere, but don't ever have full-fledged business plans or the necessary financial acumen that would lead to long-term success for the venture.

Although Sam and Jay in the US adaptation face their share of struggles (renovating an old home comes with unexpected expenses!), they seem much more successful than Alison and Mike. The couple is more entrepreneurial and organized with their finances and overall plans for the project. They have clear goals that they execute because they're a good team. Their business sense is also much more impressive than Alison and Mike's; although Sam and Jay are not making millions of dollars right away, they plug away towards their dream at a steady pace. Sam and Jay lean on their previous work experience to make headway. Jay uses his culinary skills to make Woodstone a dining destination (he'll be opening up a restaurant on the property in Season 4), and Sam takes on extra freelance writing projects to supplement their income while they get Woodstone Manor off the ground. They also use things like social media and rewards programs as unique and creative ways to bring in more customers.

The US Version of 'Ghosts' Is More Optimistic

Close

Sam and Jay's success creates a significant change in the tone of the US Ghosts. Alison and Mike exist in this world of depression and disappointment; no matter how hard they try, life always throws additional curveballs their way. With Sam and Jay, the sense of positivity enhances the comedy. The optimism and light that come from Sam and Jay reaching their goals makes it easier to laugh along with them and the ghosts. The couples' character traits also make it easier to buy that Sam and Jay can truly make Woodstone a flourishing business. They are both smart, independent, and creative people, and with the help of the ghosts, they can make their dreams a reality.

Because of this inherent lightheartedness in the series, the US version of Ghosts' overall tone is much more humorous (which makes sense since it is a comedy). British comedies tend to be a bit darker and more serious than American comedies, so the tonal shift was necessary for American audiences. By not having to focus too much on Sam and Jay's financial failures, there's much more time to be spent getting to know the ghosts and their backgrounds. Season 3 offered the impeccable episode "Holes Are Bad," which reveals the shocking way Hetty died. There is space for other less uplifting storylines like this because Sam and Jay are doing so well emotionally. Having additional time in each episode to engage with the ghosts and their silly antics instead of the couple's financial difficulties makes the series much more fun to watch than the UK version.

As the sitcom heads into future seasons, Ghosts will likely continue to diverge from its source material. The UK version features Alison having a baby, and the US show has already stated that they won't be diving into Sam and Jay being parents any time soon. This means that the US Ghosts can continue to forge a path completely separate from the original. Sam and Jay will likely still face some future challenges with their business, but their overall success means that the series can continue moving forward with hope.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Season 4 of Ghosts will premiere on October 17 on CBS. Seasons 1-3 of the American version are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+