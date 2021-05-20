The supernatural comedy will air Thursdays this fall on CBS, as well as the CBS app.

Ghosts, the new supernatural comedy featuring iZombie star Rose McIver, has just gained its first trailer. The series co-stars rapper and Pitch Perfect actor Utkarsh Ambudkar. Ghosts follows a couple, Samantha and Jay (McIver and Ambudkar), who inherits a large bed & breakfast that is haunted by many spirits. The series is actually based on a hit BBC One show of the same name that began airing in 2019. BBC Studios will serve as executive producers on the CBS remake.

The trailer depicts the spirits, who come from many different periods of time and walks of life (or death), as they deal with the fact they are trapped in a bed & breakfast and cannot be heard or seen by the living. The trailer then takes a cue from Beetlejuice and the spirits decide they want to scare the couple out of the bed & breakfast. By the end of the trailer, the plan goes awry and one of the ghosts accidentally knocks Samantha into a coma. When she wakes up, she can see and hear the ghosts.

This is McIver’s second role as a series regular in a television show after iZombie ended in 2019, the first being Hulu’s Woke. Ambudkar, on top of starring in Ghosts, can also be seen in several major upcoming films, including Free Guy and Marry Me. The series also stars Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place), Richie Moriarty (What We Do In The Shadows), Asher Grodman (Chicago Med), Sheila Carrasco (I Think You Should Leave), Román Zaragoza (Stumptown), Devan Chandler Long (Doom Patrol), and Rebecca Wisocky (Devious Maids). The pilot was written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and directed by Australian filmmaker Trent O’Donnell, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

Since the series is already based on a hit show, it seems likely that a fanbase will generate quickly. On top of an exciting cast of up-and-comers and a fun plot, the show seems to actually be able to land a joke based on its trailer.

Ghosts will air this fall on Thursdays at 9 on CBS and the CBS app. Check out the official synopsis for the half-hour comedy below:

“The series is a single-camera comedy about cheerful freelance journalist Samantha (Rose McIver) and up-and-coming chef Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700s militiaman, a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader, a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009, a slick ‘90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor, to name a few.”

