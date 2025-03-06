Ghosts recently received an outstanding renewal with two new seasons greenlit at CBS through 2027. With such endless possibilities ahead of them, the cast of Ghosts is as eager as we are to see what happens next for their characters — and some of them even have their own ideas for future episodes. When I spoke to Danielle Pinnock for this week's episode, which features Alberta connecting with her grandniece, Alicia (Ashley Kelley), she revealed that not only is she working on a spec script for the series while they're on hiatus, but she would love to actually pen an episode for the series. During our conversation, she said:

"This is something I've been pitching, and on my hiatus, I plan on writing a spec script for this episode. I want to see Alberta and a few of the ghosts end up in hell by accident. I want to see what that would look like. Who are the characters that are in hell? You know what I mean? What is Lucifer looking like? Is it just like Olive Garden, with like endless cheese? Who is the band that's playing? We know it's Chumbawamba. What is going on down there for real? And if they get trapped and stuck, that would be, I think, absolutely a great misadventure. So, yeah, we'll see."

Seeing the ghosts accidentally end up in Hell is definitely not out of the realm of possibility. Earlier this season on Ghosts, Elias (Matt Walsh) returned with a limited-time offer for Alberta, Thor (Devan Chandler Long), Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), and Trevor (Asher Grodman), offering them a cushy management position if they came back to Hell with him willingly. And that storyline is far from over this season, with Elias potentially tricking Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) into signing over his soul.

Danielle Pinnock Wants to Shadow the Producers on 'Ghosts'

Image via CBS

With series lead Rose McIver hopping behind the camera for an episode this year and inspiring many of her co-stars to do the same, I asked Pinnock if she hopes to try her hand at any behind-the-scenes roles. In addition to wanting to write an episode, Pinnock is eager to shadow the show's producers. She also had nothing but praise for McIver, calling her "motivating and inspiring."

"I would love to shadow our executive producers because producing is something that I've been interested in for a very, very long time. I would also love to write an episode. Whether the writers will have me, or if somebody will collaborate with me on a script, I don't know how the ins and outs of that go, but that has been the dream since Season 1. And I have to say, Rose was an incredible director to work with. I hope when the show is over that she hires me for something else, because I think she was just absolutely fabulous. She is so on it and has such a clear vision and is so motivating and inspiring. So yeah, she's inspired us all to kind of go on our own little path in the Ghosts universe, and so who knows who will direct next or write an episode next. But I love this show, and I love that CBS is championing us to do these things. It means a lot."

With this much talent in one cast, it's an exciting time to be a Ghosts fan. Hopefully, we'll see Pinnock's script come to life in a future episode. In the meantime, you can catch the next episode of Ghosts tonight on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Pinnock, and check out previous episodes of Ghosts on Paramount+.