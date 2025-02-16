Fans of the original British comedy Ghosts now have another version of the show to look forward to! That’s right, the official first-look trailer for the German adaptation of the beloved series has just been released. The sneak peek offers viewers a whimsical glimpse into the life — and afterlife — of the eccentric occupants of Herrenhaus Donnerhall. The show will be available to stream starting March 14, 2025. BBC Studios Germany, WDR, and ARD have teamed up to bring this fresh reimagining of the show to German audiences. The news of the filming being underway in Cologne had initially come out back in June 2024 and while things didn’t seem as ambitious back then, the German version of Ghosts looks just as promising as its US and UK counterparts now, if not more!

At the heart of this adaptation, we’ll be seeing Emma (Cristina do Rego) and Felix (Benito Bause), the young couple who will unexpectedly inherit an aging mansion. And we know the rest — it’ll all be far from the fairy-tale windfall they will be hoping for. Although it’s still unclear how much the series might differ from its previous adaptations beyond the obvious cultural differences, here’s what the synopsis states (and what the trailer seems to confirm):

“The property will be in dire need of renovation and despite these challenges, Emma and Felix plan to convert the mansion into a charming hotel. However, soon after moving in, Emma experiences a near-death accident that leaves her with a remarkable, albeit inconvenient, new ability: she can see ghosts.”

German Adaptation of ‘Ghosts’ Season 1 Will Have Six Episodes

The six-episode series, directed by Erik Haffner and produced by BBC Studios Germany, features Yves Hensel and Aylin Kockler as screenwriters, with Claudius Pläging contributing for an additional comedic punch. Tom Holzhauser and Anne Lindemann handle cinematography, and the trailer ensures that the centuries-spanning characters and the grandeur of the dilapidated mansion come to life onscreen, just as beautifully as it does in the show’s UK and US versions. The project is overseen by Producer Eva Holtmann and Executive Producer Nina Sollich, with Anke Hirschel serving as the commissioning editor for WDR.

Coming back to the rest of the cast, like its predecessors, Ghosts features a diverse group of long-deceased characters from different points in history. The newly released trailer shows Urs (Jan van Weyde), a clueless Neanderthal; Claudius (Max Giermann), a Roman legionnaire with a competitive streak; Adelheid (Antje Widdra), an imperious countess; and Friedrich Dorn (Alexander Khuon), a moody poet yearning for love. There’s also Griet (Meltem Kaptan), a forward-thinking maid, the well-intentioned insurance salesman Joachim (Sebastian Schwarz), and the somewhat uptight teacher Svenni (Sina Tkotsch) as additional cast members to look forward to!

The German adaptation of Ghosts releases on March 14, 2025. You can watch the original series on BBC iPlayer and the US spin-off on Paramount+ in the US and Netflix globally. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!