While there’s no new episode of Ghosts this week, CBS is making the last week of hiatus just a little easier. The network behind the hit comedy series has teamed up with Collider to bring our readers an exclusive look at the latest Ghosts x Survivor crossover video as Trevor (Asher Grodman) joins Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Thor (Devan Chandler Long), and Pete (Richie Moriarty) for TV time. The brainchild of series star Rebecca Wisocky and CBS Marketing, this crossover campaign sees our favorite ghosts reacting to the latest happenings on Survivor. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are penning the scripts for each new video released weekly from October 23 to the Season 47 finale in December.

In our exclusive sneak peek, the ghosts are reacting to Gabe’s elimination from last week and debating the merits of targeting a “challenge beast” early in the game. While Trevor thinks he’d be a “major physical threat,” his friends are quick to dunk on him when compared to the house's hulking Viking ghost Thor. Desperately looking for an ally, Trevor turns to his former flame Hetty for a quick stroke of his ego, only to find that she cannot take him seriously either, as the whole group dissolves into laughter.

While binge-watching is as far as they can get, it would be a riot to see the ghosts play their own version of Survivor. Thor’s physical prowess and Pete’s near-endless know-how would make them a formidable duo, while Hetty and Trevor would likely form a scheming alliance to take them down. Last week, Survivor host Jeff Probst got in on the fun, saying “This is one of my favorite partnerships, and I hope you all have been enjoying these Survivor x Ghosts videos as much as I am.”

'Ghosts' Is Killing It in Season 4

Though we’re in the midst of a brief hiatus for the Thanksgiving holidays, Ghosts has already dropped five fantastic episodes this season, with “Halloween 4: The Witch” and “The Work Retreat” being particular standouts. And the fun is only just beginning — Season 4 will see the show back to its standard run with 22 episodes set to air across the 2024-2025 season. In December, we can look forward to two more delightful episodes before the highly anticipated Christmas special introducing Sakina Jaffrey and Bernard White as Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) parents. We also know that at some point this season, we will get to watch Jay finally see the ghosts for the first time, and series star Rose McIver is set to jump behind the camera to direct an episode.

New episodes of Survivor air every Wednesday at 8 PM ET and Ghosts Season 4 will return next Thursday, December 5 on CBS at 8:30 PM ET. Check out the latest crossover video above and catch up with previous episodes of both shows on Paramount+.

7 10 Ghosts (US) When a cash-strapped couple inherits a crumbling country estate, they soon discover it is inhabited by an eclectic group of spirits, leading to comedic encounters as they navigate cohabitation with their supernatural roommates. Release Date October 7, 2021 Cast Rose McIver , Utkarsh Ambudkar , Brandon Scott Jones , Danielle Pinnock , Richie Moriarty , Asher Grodman , Rebecca Wisocky , Devan Chandler Long , Roman Zaragoza , Sheila Carrasco , John Hartman , Betsy Sodaro Seasons 2 Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Max Character(s) Samantha Arondekar , Jay Arondekar , Isaac Higgintoot , Alberta Haynes , Pete Martino , Trevor Lefkowitz , Hetty Woodstone , Thorfinn , Sasappis , Flower , Nigel Chessum , Nancy Expand

