CBS is ready to have a house full of Ghosts for at least a while more. The new comedy series premiered on the network earlier this month and its reception was so overwhelmingly positive that the network has placed a full-season order, meaning that Ghosts will continue to air until early or mid-2022 (depending on the number of episodes ordered).

The series follows a couple played by iZombie's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar who, upon turning an abandoned country estate into a B&B, discovers that it’s haunted by several spirits who judge and comment on their every attitude. The series is based on a BBC One sitcom, which was created by the same group responsible for bringing children’s comedy sketch show Horrible Histories to life.

When speaking about the decision to order a full season of Ghosts, Senior Executive Vice President of Programming at CBS Entertainment Thom Sherman shared his excitement with the comedy series and praised the cast and crew for doing extraordinary work:

“We’re thrilled this spirited new comedy has struck a chord with viewers and critics alike and is off to a great start. We’ve loved GHOSTS since day one, and thank the outstanding executive producers, cast and writers for skillfully bringing to life the boldest, most unique comedy you’ll find anywhere on television this season.”

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'NCIS: Hawai'i' and 'FBI: International' Given Full Season Orders at CBS

According to CBS themselves, Ghosts is the #1 most-watched new comedy this season, with its debut having the largest lift of all new and returning comedy premieres and an average viewership of up to 7.76 million weekly. The show is executive produced by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O’Donnell.

Ghosts airs Thursday nights on CBS, and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. You can check out a clip for the Season 1 premiere and the full synopsis below:

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast—only to find it’s inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700s militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 1500s (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800s robber baron who is Samantha’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it’s nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

KEEP READING: 'The Real World Homecoming' Renewed for Two More Seasons on Paramount+

Share Share Tweet Email

Ruby Rose Alleges Horrifying 'Batwoman' Set Conditions Led to Her Departure (UPDATED) "Enough is enough."

Read Next