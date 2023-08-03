The Big Picture CBS is extending spooky season with the UK version of Ghosts, a comedy series about a girl who inherits a haunted mansion and turns it into a luxury hotel.

Ghosts UK had a successful run on BBC One and inspired the American version, with the main difference being the episode count.

Ghosts UK will wrap up with Season 5, while Ghosts US is facing delays due to the ongoing strike, resulting in the creative scheduling of the UK version on CBS.

CBS announced today that spooky season will extend for a couple of weeks on the network this Fall. That’s what’s going to happen when Season 1 of Ghosts starts to take over Thursday nights on broadcast American television starting on November 16. The “new” show is the British version of the comedy series that inspired the highly popular American version which also airs on CBS. The story is the same: A girl inherits a mansion and decides to transform it into a luxury hotel, without knowing that it’s haunted by a slate of ghosts from different eras.

Ghosts (the UK version) originally debuted on BBC One, and it proved such a huge success that it scored a remake almost instantly: The American version premiered just two years later. One of the biggest differences between both versions is that British television is used to a much shorter episode output: Season 1 of Ghosts UK has only six episodes, while its American counterpart did 18 in its first year. CBS is yet to disclose if they'll air the British series' seasons back to back, but it seems likely.

Ghosts UK is The Result of CBS Getting Creative Amid Strike

Additionally, Ghosts UK already has an ending in sight: Recently, it was announced that Season 5 will wrap up the story, which should end its run with 30+ episodes. Meanwhile, Ghosts US is gearing up to premiere Season 3, but the next batch of episodes is getting delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike is also the reason why CBS had to get creative with its Fall season programming, with Ghosts UK getting a slot in prime time along with high-performing titles like Yellowstone and SEAL Team.

Image via BBC

CBS is also pairing the two versions Ghosts: Every new episode of the British series will be followed by a rerun of past Ghosts US episodes, so fans will be able to compare both series – and especially how differently British humor plays out – as they air back-to-back.

CBS premieres Ghosts UK on November 16. You can watch a trailer below: