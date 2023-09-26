The Big Picture The beloved British sitcom Ghosts is coming back for its fifth and final season, bringing a mix of excitement, curiosity, and sadness for fans.

The beloved British sitcom, Ghosts, is coming back for its fifth and final season. The BBC has released the trailer for Season 5 and it’s a combination of excitement, curiousness, and sadness in the fandom since the ghosts that have been hanging out for millions of years are finally going to be able to find some closure. But for now, the good news is that Ghosts season 5 will be back on screens on October 6.

The show starring Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe follows a couple’s journey as they try to renovate their inherited house to turn it into a luxury hotel. What they don't initially realize is that the house they got from a far-off relative is full of ghosts. What follows is a mix of funny chaos, the home's past, and the cast's great teamwork, making it a fun watch for everyone.

The show became such a big sensation that even the late Queen Elizabeth II was a big fan of the series, as revealed by the co-creator and cast member Simon Farnaby. Farnaby, who is known for his role as Julian in the series, also portrayed a footman in the previous year's Paddington skit, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. That’s when he found out that the late monarch was a fan of the show. “Her secretary confirmed it. So I said, 'So she might recognize me?' and he went, 'No,'” Farnaby funnily reflected in a recent interview.

‘Ghosts’ Season 5 Marks the End of BBC’s Popular Sitcom

All good things come to an end, and that’s about to come true for Ghosts as well. The silver lining is that the audience may finally get to learn about the backstory of some ghosts like The Captain (Ben Willbond) and Kitty (Lolly Adefope). The narrative could potentially explore a path for the ghosts, who've roamed around for years and years, to finally find peace and move on. So saying goodbye to a show such as Ghosts riding high at its prime may not be so bad after all.

The confirmation about its fifth installment being the final one was announced in March by creators Farnaby, Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Laurence Rickard, Jim Howick, and Ben Willbond. "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year,” the creators shared.

Ghosts season 5 will premiere in the UK on October 6. A US release date has not been announced. Check out the trailer below.