Ghosts has already become a go-to show for quality guest stars. The CBS sitcom has featured the comedic talents of Matt Walsh as Hetty's corrupt robber baron husband; Rachael Harris as Sam's pushy mother, Sheryl; and Lamorne Morris as Saul, a baseball player who romances Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) in Season 3. But Season 4 is coming out of the gate with a brand-new guest star that will most likely rival all the others. Mary Holland has now made her first appearance as Patience, a Puritan ghost, and her depiction is already guaranteeing she'll be a hilarious new part of the series.

Mary Holland Is Already an Accomplished Actor

Holland isn't necessarily a household name (yet), but she has nearly 120 credits on her impressive resume. The consistently funny actor (who got her start in the famous improv group, The Groundlings) has been showing off her talents in a variety of projects over the years, in everything from The Big Door Prize and Happiest Season to Veep and Physical. She's also been a part of many animated projects, and has honed her talents in the voiceover world with credits that include Craig of the Creek, Harley Quinn, and Bob's Burgers. She brings all of this experience into her role as Patience – including spot-on comedic timing and a unique vocal affectation that could only be pulled off by someone who knows how to get a laugh based on just their voice alone.

This New 'Ghosts' Character Is Brought To Life by Mary Holland

The Season 4 premiere episode, "Patience," features the origin story of Holland's character, Patience. She's a Puritan ghost who was banished from her community in 1692 because she was "too severe," which is saying something for a Puritan. It was revealed last season that she's been stuck underground since several of the ghosts accidentally left her stranded there centuries ago. Back in the present day, the other ghosts realize that Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) is missing. Isaac has been kidnapped by Patience, who has dragged him into the dirt where she has a subterranean hideout. Patience is downright creepy and has a habit of growling her name.

She's got a feral quality, which Holland pulls off with a true commitment to weirdness. After also kidnapping Sassapis (Roman Zaragoza), Patience hears them making fun of her when they think she's not nearby. Their words wound her, but then she decides that being alone truly is her fate. She releases Isaac and Sass, but because they know the true meaning of friendship, they work to rescue Patience from her below-ground purgatory.

After the ghosts save Patience, they invite her to live among them at the Woodstone Bed and Breakfast. But there is a possibility that Patience won't have an easy time acclimating to life with the other spirits. She's already pretty stuck in her ways and her own moral code, and she has been living alone for hundreds of years (which would do a number on anyone's mental health). Luckily, no matter what challenges she faces, it's already clear that Holland will be up to the task of effectively portraying Patience's equally terrifying and funny personality. In just one episode, Holland has inserted fresh energy into the core cast, and it will be exciting to see how each of the actors gets to play off of her in future episodes.

Holland Is Earning Praise From Critics for 'Ghosts'

In our own Collider review, Holland has already been earning praise for her performance, as noted by critic, Tania Hussain. As a guest star, she is "by far one of the show's most compelling and winsome [actors]. Not only does she debut with a weight that holds its own against the main eight ghosts, but there are times when her comedic timing outdoes all of them with one punch." With her background in improv and an ability to display an odd sense of humor, Holland offers a deadpan delivery that is downright hysterical. There are a lot of exciting plot points to come, including Jay finally being able to see the ghosts for the first time.

But the best storyline is likely to feature Holland when Patience decides to put Sam through a witch trial in the Halloween episode, which will actually air on October 31. There's no doubt that Holland will get to play up her chilling demeanor and spot-on joke delivery (and a few grunts of "Patience!" thrown in there). Holland has just been confirmed for a recurring guest role at this point, but here's hoping she'll continue to pop up in the Ghosts world for many episodes to come.

New episodes of Ghosts air on CBS on Thursday nights and are available to stream the next day on Paramount+ in the U.S.

