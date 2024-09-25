There are several reasons why remakes can be a good thing. They can introduce brand-new audiences to a show and help to remind fans why they fell in love with a particular project in the first place. Similarly, franchises will definitely always have a place in our viewing schedules. Adding more shows to franchises, such as Law & Order, 9-1-1, or Dick Wolf's One Chicago lineup, allows a more detailed view of a specific world. These types of franchises can create fandoms and loyal viewers who will watch anything related to the original shows (and there's always an opportunity for a good crossover episode). However, sometimes there are franchises that get expanded too much, and this leads to a watered-down experience for the viewer.

Ghosts was originally a British sitcom that aired on the BBC, starting in 2019. The show follows a married couple who inherit an estate that is crawling with spirits. After the wife is injured in a fall, she is able to see the ghosts (who range from a Shakespearean poet to a caveman), and hilarity ensues. The series ran for five seasons, ending in December 2023. In 2019, CBS announced they'd be creating their own American version of the show, which premiered in October 2021. The US series has been very successful, with tons of loyal fans. It has become one of CBS' most popular series with millions of viewers and is about to start its fourth season. But some recent reports about future adaptations of Ghosts have fans worried that the franchise is expanding unnecessarily.

A Larger Franchise Will Ruin What Makes 'Ghosts' Special

Even though the US version of Ghosts was already a remake itself, there are enough differences that have allowed the series to stand on its own. The ghosts have been Americanized (with the addition of a Revolutionary War soldier, a Native American man, and a 1920s jazz singer, for example), and Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) are much more successful at running Woodstone Manor than their British counterparts were at managing Button House. Plus, because the UK version didn't originally air on network television here in the States, many viewers weren't exposed to the original series in the first place (although there might have been some people who caught it via streaming). Just having the two versions seemed okay at first since there hasn't been a ton of crossover in terms of plot (beyond the basic premise for the show).

But now, a German adaptation is in production by BBC Studios Germany, with a French adaptation also in the works. An Australian version of the series has also recently been announced, and it will be available on Paramount+ sometime in 2025. Not only will the US show now have to compete for viewers with all of these other adaptations (which is a major risk of expanding a franchise too quickly), but also adding all of these additional versions of the same show will dilute what makes Ghosts special. The US version already treads on familiar territory set up by the British sitcom, but having multiple other shows with the same premise and similar versions of the characters airing at the same time will only end up diminishing the unique qualities of the series. The original Ghosts wasn't based on a major blockbuster movie or toy or previously successful project, so it is unique in that it comes from a fresh concept, but it won't be special if there are many versions of the same series out in the world.

The 'Ghosts' Spin-offs Point to a Larger Problem With Hollywood

Greenlighting all of these adaptations of the same show highlights the fact that many studios are way more comfortable promoting ideas that have already proven to be successful versus nurturing original, unique ideas. Recent Emmy winner Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) pointed this out in his acceptance speech saying, "I know the industry is in a slump right now, and I know it might put pressure on networks and stuff to tighten the purse strings and broaden the slate, but I do believe no slump was ever broken without willingness to take risks."

Gadd's declaration is an important one that speaks to the current state of Hollywood, and it calls out studios that are overly focused on airing franchises or shows with an already-established fanbase. This leaves out the possibility for truly one-of-a-kind ideas to shine through. And if studios and streaming companies have a finite number of projects they can greenlight every year, this limits the number of original projects that can ultimately get in front of viewers. At this rate, in the future, we're only going to be watching reboots, remakes, and spin-offs with no special or truly different ideas. It's understandable that the Ghosts crew would like to capitalize on the success of the franchise, but now the US version is most likely going to struggle to retain some of what made it exceptional because they're going to have to compete with all of these global rehashes of their content that are airing at the same time. And the franchise also runs the risk of alienating the core fans who tuned in because of the original concept.

The US Ghosts has a lot of exciting plot points in store for its upcoming season. It has been announced that Jay will actually gain the ability to see the ghosts for the first time, and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) will be held prisoner by a mysterious new ghost named Patience. The intriguing direction the show is going with its characters shouldn't be overshadowed by yet another version of the series being greenlit. Of course, it's great that a larger audience around the world will get to experience the magic of the Ghosts world, but it is a shame that the series that's already airing could be hindered by all of this branching out. Hopefully, Ghosts US will get to continue with its hilarious supernatural hijinks and can exist as a separate entity from the many international adaptations. And maybe Hollywood will start to learn that IP grabs don't always equal success, but great storytelling does.

