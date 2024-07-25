The Big Picture Ghosts fans at SDCC can experience scents inspired by characters, including "Eau de Fjord-gy" and "Gilded Age Essence."

Isaac's fate will be a hot topic at the Ghosts panel, featuring key cast members and executive producers.

Season 4 of Ghosts kicks off on CBS on October 17, providing fans with the next chapter in the popular sitcom.

One of the best things about mega-events like SDCC is that there is always something for everyone. This year, Ghosts fans are in for a treat as the CBS comedy series will have its own panel hosted by Collider's Perri Nemiroff. Before that happens, however, fans can already check in at the reception of Woodstone Mansion on the showfloor of the event, and feel like a horde of ghosts will pop in judge everyone's appearance and demeanor at any moment.

But since most attendees can't actually see ghosts, Paramount+ decided to provide the next best experience. The network created perfumes inspired by Ghosts characters so that you could smell them as if you were walking right through their presence at the Con. Fans of the sitcom will be able to spot which scents correspond to which ghosts based on the name and description alone. Le Jardin d'Flower, for example, originated in the 1960s and has a hint of wildflowers and sandalwood. The downside is, the scent may attract bears, which was exactly the way that Flower (Sheila Carrasco) was killed.

At your own risk, you can ask for testers of any of the scents and feel like you're about to enter Woodstone Mansion. Other scents include Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) "Jazz Age Jubilee," Thor's (Devan Chandler Long) "Eau de Fjord-gy" and Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) "Gilded Age Essence" — this latter one has the serious collateral effect of provoking the wearer to "pursue unethical business practices." Last but not least, attendees at the Ghosts activation booth receive a heck of a send-off. While you exit the experience, you're tricked into waking into Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) "Essence of Dysentery Infamy," which is an unmistakable fart smell.

'Ghosts' Season 4 Has Many Questions to Answer