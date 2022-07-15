Ghostwatch was a 90-minute TV special presented as a piece of live television that aired on the BBC on Halloween night in 1992, and despite the fact that there were some pre-credits, many viewers were fooled into believing it was real. The premise saw a ghost investigation spiral out of control with increasingly terrifying results. No one could have prepared for the impact it would go on to have on British audiences, least of all writer Stephen Volk. When he first concocted the idea for Ghostwatch, it was intended to be a six-part series.

However, it was reworked as a one-off special filmed weeks in advance of its airing. After it aired in 1992, it never aired again on British television, though in 2017 it was made available on horror streaming service Shudder and, as a result, a lot of international audiences saw the mockumentary for the first time. In the immediate aftermath of its first airing, a massive amount of controversy surrounded it. The movie’s unrivaled commitment to realism made it an utterly terrifying experience that still holds up after all these years.

Image via BBC

At the forefront of the ghost investigation are some very recognizable faces. Real-life TV personalities Michael Parkinson, Sarah Greene, Craig Charles, and Mike Smith play fictionalized versions of themselves, which duped audiences immediately. Parkinson and Smith are in a studio, whereas Greene and Charles are at a Greater London house actively investigating supposed paranormal activity terrorizing the Early family: mother Pamela (Brid Brennan), and two daughters, Suzanne (Michelle Wesson) and Kim (Cherise Wesson). Greene — best known for presenting children’s television — and Charles — best known for his comedic role in Red Dwarf — are initially skeptical of the Early family’s stories and play mischievous pranks on each other before the investigation properly starts.

Charles, in particular, provides a lot of comic relief in the early stages. In the studio in a talk show format, Parkinson interviews various experts (all of whom were actors) who either defend the possibility of a haunting at the Early residence or make attempts to dismiss the family’s claims. Parkinson gives a seamless performance as the show’s main host, a role which British audiences had seen him in for over 20 years at the time. Another crucial aspect to the format were the phone calls the studio took. Viewers from around the country were invited to call in to report any activity in their own homes, but in actuality the number they called went to a message that reassured them the show was not real. However, because of the amount of callers, few got through to the message. This caused further panic amongst audiences. Some of the “calls” went through to Parkinson in the studio, and reported terrifying events happening all over the country. To further elevate the movie’s plausibility, some calls are instantly dismissed as pranks or exaggerations by those in the studio.

Image via BBC

Though Ghostwatch was entirely fictional, Volk did take inspiration from the well-known Enfield poltergeist, a story that also served as inspiration for James Wan’s horror hit The Conjuring 2. The connections between the Enfield case and the Early family in Ghostwatch are fairly clear-cut with the family’s living situations, descriptions of poltergeist activities, and the suggestion of a hoax when the Early sisters are caught faking a paranormal event. While the movie is tame for a while, it springs into action once the terrifying backstories come to light. The dark, twisted stories of Raymond Tunstall and Mother Seddons elevate the movie to new heights of horror. We hear how Tunstall was the former inhabiter of the property, and how he molested and abused children before committing suicide, all while under the possession of Mother Seddons. Tunstall’s spirit, who terrorizes the Early family, is referred to as "Pipes," due to Pamela’s explanation to her daughters that the strange noises are just the pipes.

Director Lesley Manning does a stupendous job at mixing big scares with subtle ones. Pipes’ appearance is that of a bulky, bald man with blood stains across his face, though Manning never shows him clearly. He appears sporadically throughout the movie, often obscured or in the background in heart-stopping, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shots. The end of the movie reveals a nationwide séance has been unwittingly created by the show’s broadcast, and has given Pipes the power to let himself into any home across the country. In the movie’s disturbing final scene, host Parkinson appears to get possessed by Pipes moments before the camera cuts to black.

The scenes at the Early household were shot on videotape, giving a realistic homemade aesthetic to the footage. The home is also set up with a variety of cameras, which pick up a lot of what the human eye may miss. In one instance, a piece of footage showing a figure behind a curtain is rewound three times, yet on each occasion the image shown to audiences is slightly different. The way Manning’s direction toys with audience’s minds is really chilling, and when ghostly activity is picked up, it is always indistinct before the chaos unfolds in the final third. When the movie plummets into hysteria and shows possible demonic possession and the presumed deaths of the hosts, audiences were already so wrapped up in what they were watching that it all felt too real. The production values of Ghostwatch went on to inspire those of subsequent ghost-hunting reality TV shows such as Most Haunted and Ghost Adventures. While those programs are for entertainment purposes, they follow the format birthed by Ghostwatch. It has also been cited as a huge source of inspiration for found-footage masterpiece The Blair Witch Project, Inside No. 9’s live Halloween Special “Dead Line,” and Rob Savage’s screen life horror Host.

Thirty years later, it is easy to see why so many believed everything they were seeing was genuine. There were thousands of calls from petrified viewers and the movie was met with a huge amount of controversy for its disturbing content. The irony is that this was never Volk’s intention when he first pitched the idea — it was billed as a fictional horror TV special, but those thousands of viewers who missed the advertisements and opening credits believed what they were seeing. It has even been listed as the cause of PTSD in some children who saw the movie when it was broadcast, despite it airing after the 9 p.m. watershed. In retrospect, it is a huge credit to the movie’s realism that it fooled so many people. The presence of Greene, who primarily presented children’s television programs, was also deceiving for young audiences. While rightly controversial, Ghostwatch remains a groundbreaking, believable, and traumatizing horror classic.