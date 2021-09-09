Bethesda has revealed a new trailer for the upcoming game from Tango Gameworks, GhostWire: Tokyo. Revealed at the PlayStation 5 Showcase 2021, the new trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo. opens with the player character awakening in the streets of Tokyo as a mysterious fog descends on the city, causing everyone who touches it to disappear. That is except for your character.

The trailer shows off the first-person combat and traversal as you use magic to fight against these spirits as well as do things like grapple to the roofs of buildings. All of this action is accompanied by a man with an oni mask stained with black tears named Hannya providing a voice-over. He says that there is "still work left unknown, critical work," and that a "new age will dawn." The trailer is capped off with the game's tagline, "Face the Unknown."

Along with the new trailer, there were also new details revealed in a blog post on the official PlayStation website. The post explains that the powers that your character will be wielding are known as the Ethereal Weaving, a "powerful art that attunes the elements with spiritual energy." Players will need to master this ability as well as a number of equipment and skills to battle the numerous supernatural enemies they will encounter. These enemies include spirits that take the form of headless high school students that will attack with speed and in groups, teru teru bōzu weather charm dolls that will fly and attack from range, and faceless ghosts dressed in funeral attire who can deflect attacks and strike at close-range.

GhostWire: Tokyo is being developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio that is led by Shinji Mikami, director of the original Resident Evil and The Evil Within, along with its sequel. The game was revealed back at E3 2019 and was originally slated to release in 2021, before it was delayed to 2022 back in July. The game sees all the citizens of Tokyo disappear and the city filled with demons and monsters, known as Visitors. It is up to you to learn why this is happening and how to get everything back to normal. The game will have more of an action focus, instead of a survival horror one like the studio's other games.

The official description of the game from the PlayStation blog post reads: "Players awaken in an abandoned street crossing as Tokyo’s population disappears, without a clue as to where they’ve gone or why. There’s no time to question why you’ve been spared as otherworldly Visitors attack the city, seemingly led by a masked man known as Hannya and his acolytes." Despite the game being published by Bethesda, the game will still remain a PlayStation console exclusive even after its acquisition by Microsoft.

GhostWire: Tokyo still does not have a release date but is scheduled to release some time in spring of 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PC. You can watch the brand new PlayStation Showcase trailer down below.

