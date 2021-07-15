Game developer Tango Gameworks made the decision to push back the release for the PS5 exclusive.

A highly anticipated Playstation 5-exclusive game has been unexpectedly delayed. Game developer Tango Gameworks announced that a decision has been made to delay Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022. The statement explains how the company is working hard to bring a quality game experience to eager fans, but wants to keep the health of their employees a priority as well.

Ghostwire: Tokyo hails from the developers of such games as The Evil Within and its sequel, and while it isn't explicitly a horror title, it does take place in a "haunted Tokyo" in which 99% of the population inexplicably disappears — and restoring the city to its original state has been left up to the player.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter account for the game, and stated the following:

We’ve made the decision to delay the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022. We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it. Thank you for being patient as we work to bring you an experience unlike anything else we’re ever made. We can’t wait to show you more in the coming months.

There have been mixed responses from fans to the delay announcement on social media; however, most of the responses display an outpouring of understanding and respect for the developer’s decision. Overall, it looks like Tango Gameworks is diligently working on delivering its promise of a high-quality, haunted Tokyo adventure while respecting the health and lives of its employees.

As mentioned in the announcement, gamers can expect more updates involving the PS5-exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo in the coming months, so fans won’t be left completely in the dark over the course of the delay. Check out the announcement tweet below:

