Cranked Up Films is bringing an eerie new feature to viewers next month with its forthcoming Ghostwritten. Starring Jay Duplass, the movie centers on an author who discovers more than he bargained for at a two-month-long retreat. Ghostwritten is set to release Friday, February 9, on VOD platforms. Today, Collider is excited to exclusively debut the official trailer.

Ghostwritten follows Guy Laury (Duplass), a one-hit-wonder novelist clinging to the reputation it gave him. Armed with little else, Guy accepts a winter residency on a reclusive island. At first, the others with him seem friendly enough, but, of course, that doesn't last long. So, when a lost manuscript with potential connections to a local murder case is discovered, Guy begins to question the intentions of the other residents. Ghostwritten is directed and written by Thomas Matthews (The Newsroom). It also stars Maria Dizzia (School Spirits), Kate Lyn Shiel (She Dies Tomorrow), and Thomas Jay Ryan (Burn Country).

Paired with Ghostwritten's description, the trailer helps paint a little more clear picture of what to expect from the feature. Story-wise, it leans on a slightly paranormal aspect alongside its murder mystery, as Guy hopes to learn why ghost stories are so popular. Though the inclusion of folklore seems to be a major one, the trailer itself doesn't give away whether Guy will encounter any ghosts. Rather, he'll learn more about the murder case through ghost stories. Visually, the trailer showcases a black-and-white feature, offering something with a more film noir-esque feeling to it. Its general editing also invokes an unsettling feeling, with a collection of scenes, voiceover, and music that are borderline overwhelming to usher viewers into the movie's overall tone.

Where Else Have You Seen Jay Duplass?

Prior to leading Ghostwritten, Duplass most recently appeared in Disney+'s adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Hades, god of the Underworld. He has starred in other television shows including Transparent, The Chair, and Industry, with acting credits in movies such as Pain Hustlers, Horse Girl, and Paper Towns. Beyond acting, Duplass is well-known for writing, directing, and producing in various capacities on projects spanning film and television with his brother, Mark Duplass. The duo recently executive produced HBO's Somebody Somewhere, which currently has two seasons and is expected to return for a third. The Duplass Bros. are also known for shows like Togetherness, Room 104, and Animals., among others. Some of their well-known features include The Puffy Chair, Baghead, Jeff Who Lives at Home, and more.

Ghostwritten will be available on VOD beginning February 9. Watch the trailer below: