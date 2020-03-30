Watch: Original ‘G.I. Joe’ Episodes Now Streaming for Free on Hasbro’s YouTube Page

Once upon a time, in the 1980s, G.I. Joe was a Hasbro property brought to life in the pages of Marvel Comics and on the TV screen thanks to Marvel Productions, Sunbow Productions, and Toei Animation. That animated series would go on to become a pop-culture classic. But since it’s been nearly 30 years since G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero has graced the small screen, parent company Hasbro has opted to bring it back in these trying times for the price of FREE.

That’s right, you can watch 15 total episodes of the OG G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero for the low, low price of your time and probably a few YouTube ads. Those episodes include three arcs / miniseries that kicked off the title’s launch in the fall of 1983. The initial successful toy commercials led to the first five episodes, which in turn led to a follow-up five episodes in 1984 before the series itself was ordered in 1985. That series then started off with another five-episode miniseries, all of which you can watch right now. Check out the first three arcs over at Hasbro’s YouTube page!

Here’s the official synopsis:

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero follows an elite team of soldiers as they battle the evil Cobra organization. These heroes thwart the COBRA’s desire for world domination at every turn, cleverly stopping them from controlling the weather, creating unstoppable weapons, and genetically engineering super-warriors.

And if you want the breakdown, here are the mini-arcs/miniseries that are currently available to stream for free:

The M.A.S.S. Devices Arc:



“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 1: The Cobra Strikes”

The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 2: Slave of the Cobra Master”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 3: The Worms of Death”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 4: Duel in the Devil’s Cauldron”

“The M.A.S.S. Device, Part 5: A Stake in the Serpent’s Heart”

The Revenge of Cobra Arc:

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 1: In the Cobra’s Pit”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 2: The Vines of Evil”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 3: The Palace of Doom”

The Revenge of Cobra, Part 4: Battle on the Roof of the World”

“The Revenge of Cobra, Part 5: Amusement Park of Terror”

The Pyramid of Darkness Miniseries (Beginning of Season 1)