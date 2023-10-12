The Big Picture A new collectible figure of the Cobra Mothership from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero has been revealed at New York Comic-Con, capturing the iconic look of the animated series.

The 32-inch ship features hidden turrets, light-up thrusters, and a removable roof to reveal a detailed command center, armory, and prison cell, providing fans with a faithful recreation of the Mothership.

The Cobra Mothership collectible is part of a Super 7 initiative, with production and shipping dependent on reaching funding goals, but customers will receive a full refund if funding is not achieved by the deadline.

A new collectible figure based on the Cobra Mothership from G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero has been revealed at this year's edition of New York Comic-Con, celebrating forty years since the premiere of the animated series that defined a generation. Every respectable action villain needs to have a base of operations that can be intimidating and dangerous for the heroes that approach it, and Cobra's Mothership fulfills every requirement. Shaped like the snake the evil organization represents, the vehicle is menacing enough to make it a formidable transport for the main villain of the story, and the new collectible from Super 7 could be an impressive addition to any collection.

The ship's diameter is measured at 32 inches, made in that length to have a visually pleasant scale with the 3.75-inch figures the franchise has launched before. Hidden turrets, light-up thrusters, and even a ramp are all featured as part of the collectible, turning it into a faithful item that pays attention to detail when it comes to how the Mothership works in the cartoon. When the roof of the ship is removed, collectors will be able to see a Command Center, an armory, and a prison cell, making the ideal place to re-create iconic scenes from G.I. Joe with figures that are sold separately.

Since the project is part of a Super 7 initiative, mass production and shipping on the collectible won't begin until the funding goals are reached. However, if the project can't collect enough funding by the time the deadline arrives, every customer will receive a full refund for their purchase. If the product's funding goals are achieved, the Cobra Mothership is expected to start shipping a year from now, giving collectors plenty of time to decide how they'll display the stunning figure. You can pre-order yours now on the Super 7 website for $495.

The Enduring Legacy of G.I. Joe

Close

The Cobra Mothership is based on the 1983 animated G.I. Joe series, which called Duke (Michael Bell) to action when the evil organization carried out their plans to take over the planet. Through a series of dangerous missions, the G.I. Joe team did their best to keep the Earth safe from what Cobra had prepared, making the necessary sacrifices to keep the villains from changing life as we know it. A successful toy sales record, comic book series, and even theatrical films starring Dwayne Johnson are all a part of the franchise's legacy, with a devoted fan base following every step of the soldiers' journey.

Thanks to Collider's Maggie Lovitt, who's in attendance at NYCC, you can check out more images from the New York Comic-Con display featuring the Super 7 Cobra Mothership and other G.I. Joe collectibles below.