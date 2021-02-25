You can’t keep G.I. Joe down. Following the movies G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Paramount decided to reboot the series a bit with the origin story Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which was originally slated for last March, but had to be pushed repeatedly due to COVID-19, and is now slated for October 22nd. But while that film waits to see if there’s an audience to power the G.I. Joe franchise to blockbuster numbers, Paramount and Hasbro aren’t slowing down on new iterations.

A new live-action G.I. Joe series is in development at Amazon according to Deadline. The series will be a standalone narrative focused on operative Lady Jaye, who was played in the G.I. Joe: Retaliation by Adrienne Palicki. There’s no word if Palicki will return to play the role (since there’s no mention of her in Deadline’s story, it looks doubtful), but the show is intended to link back to the “larger G.I. Joe universe,” which I presume means there will be some kind of connection to Snake Eyes.

Erik Oleson, whose past credits include working as the showrunner and executive producer on Daredevil Season 3 and Amazon’s Carnival Row, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the Lady Jaye series. Lorenzo DiBonaventura, who was a producer on the G.I. Joe movies, will also serve as an executive producer.

While I’m not sure we need a G.I. Joe “universe”, the project makes a lot of sense for Amazon. One of the streamer’s biggest hits has been Jack Ryan, so why not sign up for another muscular action hero series with an established brand name. I’m more curious to see with this deal for Lady Jaye in place if Paramount holds onto Snake Eyes or if they decide to sell it to Amazon as they did with the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse.

