A New ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie Is in the Works, Continuing the ‘Snake Eyes’ Story

In craps, rolling “snake eyes,” or two ones, typically means you lose. For Paramount and Hasbro, the opposite seems to be the case. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the two companies are putting another G.I. Joe movie in the works — one that continues the story of the as-of-yet unreleased spin-off film Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

That film, scheduled to be released in October 2020, stars Henry Golding as the titular masked man, a darker, antihero-tinged agent of mystery. It’s directed by Robert Schwentke (Red) and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast). But for the next film, being planned as a deeper expansion and exploration of the G.I. Joe mythology, Paramount, Hasbro, and executive producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura have hired co-writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse.

The two, in addition to uncredited creative work on Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins itself, are perhaps best known for writing Seberg, the Kristen Stewart-starring true story of French film star Jean Seberg‘s surveillance by the FBI. The duo are also in the process of writing The Great Machine, an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn‘s comic book Ex Machina, and have previously written Rebecca, a Netflix gothic thriller starring Armie Hammer and Lily James.

For me, these two writers are a promising sign for the franchise moving forward. While I’m definitely gonna see the heck out of the upcoming Golding picture, I’m less impressed by the track records of the director/writer on it, finding them to be generic pieces of anonymous action (the less said about RIPD the better). These two writers, on the other hand, seem to craft complicated, compelling, and unique stories. If their work is unfettered and paired with a director with personality, the Snake Eyes follow-up could be rolling a lucky seven.

