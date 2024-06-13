The Big Picture Derek Connolly was announced as writer for G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie.

Not long after the first casting announcement was revealed, one of the most anticipated upcoming crossover movies has officially found its scribe. A new report from THR revealed that Derek Connolly will write the script for the G.I. Joe/Transformers movie. The first seeds for the crossover were planted at the end of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, when Anthony Ramos' character Noah Diaz is brought in and given a G.I. Joe card by Michael Kelly's Agent Burke. These two properties have crossed paths in the past, first in a Marvel comic book in the late 1980s, but this will be the first time it has happened in film or television history.

Marvel legend Chris Hemsworth is the only one attached to star in the film, but additional casting is ongoing. The crossover project is set to take place shortly after the events of Rise of the Beasts, and legendary director Steven Spielberg is also attached to produce the film. It won't be Hemsworth's first foray in the Transformers universe, however, as he's set to voice Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated feature film Transformers One, which will premiere in theaters later this year on September 20. Transformers One boasts an impressive ensemble voice cast of Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Steve Buscemi.

What Else Has Derek Connolly Written?

Connolly has plenty of writing credits to his name since making his feature debut as a scribe in 2012, but reception from critics has been divisive on several of them. His most recent writing credit is for Jurassic World Dominion, which currently sits at a "rotten" 29% score from critics and a 77% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. He also served as the scribe on the other Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World films, which were better received than the conclusion to the trilogy, albeit not hailed as much as the original Jurassic Park.

However, Connolly has done more than write about dinosaurs. He has a story credit along with Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams on The Rise of Skywalker, a less than beloved Star Wars movie. He did team up with Ryan Reynolds and Kathryn Newton for the heartwarming 2019 flick Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which currently has a sequel in the works. He also entered the MonsterVerse in 2017 and serves as the scribe on Kong: Skull Island which stars Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston.

The G.I. Joe/Transformers crossover movie does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and see Connolly's previous work, Jurassic World, now streaming on Max.

