[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts]

By now, everyone is talking about how Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has a G.I. Joe cameo. And while we didn’t see any major G.I. Joe character, that cameo comes with the promise that the two franchises will soon be intertwined. But how did that cameo come to be? During an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Rise of the Beasts producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura explains why they went with that cameo while teasing the future Transformers and G.I. Joe crossovers.

After five movies directed by Michael Bay, the Transformers franchise was soft-rebooted with 2018’s Bumblebee, which rewrote the story of the Autobots' arrival on Earth. Now, five years later, Rise of the Beasts promises to kick off a new trilogy that serves as a reboot of the franchise by adding Maximals and the villain Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo) to the mix. di Bonaventura has followed this journey since the first Transformers, which hit theaters in 2007. And as the producer reveals, there has always been discussion about bringing the G.I. Joe characters into the Transformers cinematic universe. However, so far, the creative team behind the franchise didn’t find a good excuse to mix the two groups. That all changed with the inclusion of Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), a new human character created for Rise of the Beasts. As di Bonaventura explains:

“You know, we've talked about it for a long time and the fans have been really rabid about it, which is great, and so it makes you want to do it. We never found a really organic way to do it, and I think one of the things is you just don't want to do it in a way that feels, I'll say cynical, you know? That you're just jamming it in because there's more fans, and the fans are gonna like it, you know? So what happened was, Anthony's story, the story of Noah, is a character who is having a hard time because of life, getting a job. And it just felt so organic that what job is he going to finally break through with? G.I. Joe.”

While the G.I. Joe agency is now canon on the Transformers cinematic universe, fans shouldn’t expect a big crossover anytime soon. Instead, di Bonaventura wants to slowly bring G.I. Joe characters into the Transformers franchise to give the audience time to know them. The producer tells us:

“I think it'll be hard to do crossover between worlds because then there's just so much story you have to tell, and I'm really resisting these two-and-a-half, three-hour giant, overly long in my opinion, tentpole movies. So we want to tell a tight story. I think when you see this movie, there's certain characters… like, you gotta do Bumblebee and Optimus, you know what I mean? So the way I would look at it, and I think the way we understand it is, the Maximals, we've barely touched the surface. So we’ve really got to bring them into the continuation of the story, and then we'll introduce some Joe characters, so it'll be kind of a group if you would. What mission they're gonna go on, we don't know. What’s the task? Who are we saving it from? We don't know. But we do know one thing is, if you put too many characters in you don't get to know them, so we're not gonna add a host of Maximals or a host of G.I. Joe’s or a host of Autobots. We're gonna try to keep the group somewhat tight.”

How Many G.I. Joe Characters Will Show Up in the Next Transformers Movie?

If the plan is not to use the G.I. Joe agency as a whole, how many characters di Bonaventura intends to add to the Rise of the Beasts sequel? Only one G.I. Joe hero at the time? According to di Bonaventura:

“I mean, we don't know, but it certainly wouldn't be more than that. Probably more than one, and three or less, you know? I don’t know! And [director] Steven [Caple Jr.] obviously is gonna have a big voice in what we're gonna choose. He and I both share the philosophy of, if we're gonna have some characters in it, you really need to give them the space so the audience can relate to them.”

While two or three G.I. Joe members would already help to establish the connection between America’s true heroes and the robots in disguise, there’s still the question of which spies will be incorporated first into the Transformers cinematic universe. After all, there are just too many great G.I. Joe characters to choose from. di Bonaventura confessed he still doesn’t know for sure. When asked which G.I. Joe is his favorite to partner up with the Autobots, the produced told us:

“Well, it's an interesting thing because when you think about, do we bring a new Duke in? Do we bring a new…? It's hard to think about exactly some of the ones we've done, although they absolutely could exist in this world. So, I don't have a favorite. Snake Eyes is probably my favorite Joe. So maybe Snake Eyes will fit very organically here, I don't know.”

