There's been a long, rich history of fangirls throughout the generations. Once upon a time, there were young women losing their minds at the sight of Elvis Presley strutting his stuff on the stage. Just a few short years later, there was Beatlemania sweeping across the world. The '80s saw the New Kids on the Block craze in full swing, and the start of the 21st century saw the rise of *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys — thanks in no small part to their devoted fanbases. It comes in waves, but fangirls are never silent, and frankly, it's about time that they got their due in movie form. Now we'll have superfans: screaming. crying. throwing up., a new documentary from director-producer Gia Coppola, currently in the works.

Per Deadline, superfans: screaming. crying. throwing up. is based on Larger Than Life: A History of Boy Bands from NKOTB to BTS by Maria Sherman, a journalist and life-long fangirl. Published back in 2020, the book explores the various fangirl experiences and movements of the '80s, '90s, and '00s, while also spotlighting how the devoted women, girls, and queer fans turned their undying love for their favorite boy bands into multi-billion dollar franchises that have dominated the airwaves and pop culture at large in their respective times. Along with exploring the aforementioned NKOTB, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and BTS, this book also dives into the loyalty sprung from New Edition and One Direction during their times in the spotlight. The in-the-works documentary is expected to explore this same territory, too.

While fangirls have been seen as frivolous and ultra-feminine throughout the years, as Sherman writes and Deadline reports, there are many layers to their deep-seated appreciation for their favorite bands that don't often get seen. superfans will explore a range of fan groups and the differences they've made to the bands they stan, particularly with 1D's fan-generated LBGTQIA+ movements and BTS ARMY's Black Lives Matter support. Thus, this documentary will be a celebration of the special loyalty that can last lifetimes between the fans and these boy bands, and the special relationships that can spring forth from their devotion, which can result in all-consuming, but also therapeutic, cathartic, and healing, ways.

Along with Coppola attached to produce and direct, superfans will come from producer Jason Bateman for his company Aggregate Films, alongside Michael Costigan. The documentary is expected to pay proper respect to fangirls' love and loyalty to their favorite bands, while also exploring what makes them tick. It'll hopefully find the right balance of adoration and exploration along the way, which we'll see soon enough.

Here's what Coppola said:

I'm a proud pop fangirl, so the opportunity to translate Maria's contemporary, sharp, fun book into documentary form, a format I've been craving to dabble in, is beyond exciting. I'm thrilled for the collaboration between the experienced partners at Aggregate and XTR.

There is currently no release date set for superfans.

