The Big Picture Gia Giudice is known for speaking her mind on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Gia expressed mixed feelings about her stepfather Luis Ruelas on a recent episode.

Fans are divided on Luis, but Gia's tough love approach may be what he needs.

Gia Giudice has appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very beginning of the reality series in season 1, way back in 2009. When we first met her, she was just 8 years old, the oldest daughter of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice, and older sister to Gabriella, Milania, and (soon to arrive) Audriana.

Over the years, we’ve watched Gia grow and face challenges and seen her life take twists and turns, with both of her parents spending time in jail and later divorcing, plus the explosive dynamics between the family and the friend group. But one thing that has always stayed consistent with Gia is her tendency to speak her mind.

Viewers may remember the song Gia composed and sang back in season 3 called "Waking Up In the Morning," which has now become a viral meme. The song was about the ongoing feud between her parents and her uncle, Joe Gorga, and aunt, Melissa Gorga.

Gia Has Been Outspoken When It Comes To People And Events on The Show

Gia also wasn’t shy when telling her parents what she thought about certain events on the show and her feelings about them, recently expressing disappointment with her uncle amid the still ongoing discord between him and mom Teresa. So it should come as no surprise that when it comes to stepfather Luis Ruelas, Gia is also not holding back. On a recent episode of the show, Gia was sitting with some of the other cast members, including Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, and Jackie Goldschneider, when the subject of Luis and the feud with Rachel Fuda and John Fuda came up.

Fans will remember that at the last reunion, John told Luis that he had also hired a private detective in response to Luis' intimation that he had got files on all the cast members from a private investigator. Many fans felt that Luis’ response to John and other cast members was aggressive and threatening and did not paint him in a flattering light.

It seems that Gia agreed. In the episode, she said about Luis: “He said things, and I’ve looked at him now, and I’m like, ‘Lou, that’s not the person that you are. These people are just making you go crazy.’” However, she did also defend Luis, saying: “I’m telling you, he’s a really, really good guy.” Some think Gia may be saying this just to keep her mother sweet, but Gia has not seemed to shy away from difficult or controversial opinions before. It sounds like perhaps she has given Luis some tough love, which might be just what he needs.

Fans of the show are mixed, with many saying that they see Luis as disingenuous and controlling and that Teresa is blinded by love. However, many spoke up in his defense when it was revealed recently that he was helping Teresa pay for all of her daughter's college tuition. Perhaps Gia calling Luis out but praising him too is exactly what is called for.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

