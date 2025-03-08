The Giada at Home star Giada De Laurentiis recently shared some details about her love life in a rare statement about her long-time boyfriend, Shane Farley. Though De Laurentiis and Farley have been dating since 2015, the Food Network star hasn’t opened up about their relationship often.

Now, thanks to her appearance on The Liz Moody Podcast on March 5, 2025, the Emmy Award-winning chef has given fans an inside look into her everyday life with Farley. De Laurentiis opened up with podcaster Moody about trying to live a healthy life, which includes both eating well and making key lifestyle choices. The cooking show host was there promoting her new cookbook, Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods.

As De Laurentiis and Moody explored different ways people could live healthier lifestyles, the celebrity chef talked about her own day-to-day life. After explaining how she started to make sure she walked more every day, she commented on how she often exercises with her boyfriend. She also joked about how Farley tends to get in more steps than her in a day, thanks to their height difference, saying:

“I’m like, ‘How many steps did you get?’ He’s like, ‘I got 10,000.’ But he has longer legs. He moves faster than I do. I have to do double time to catch up with him.”

Giada De Laurentiis Also Talked About Her Daughter

De Laurentiis also got the chance to chat with Moody about what her dinner routine looks like now. According to the chef, she always tries to start making dinner around 5 p.m., as her daughter – who she shares with her ex-husband Todd Thompson – tends to come home around 6 p.m. After dinner, Farley will do the dishes, and then De Laurentiis splits her time between her boyfriend and daughter.

Long-time fans of De Laurentiis may remember that she was married to Thompson from 2003 until they separated in 2014. The duo officially settled their divorce in 2015, the same year De Laurentiis began to date Farley. Though De Laurentiis has moved on with Farley, she and Thompson still co-parent their daughter, Jade.

The Italian-American chef has clearly gone through some major changes in her personal and professional life in the last 10 years. After divorcing Thompson and finding new love with Farley, the chef also left the Food Network in 2024 after 21 years to focus more on Giadzy, her lifestyle brand.

De Laurentiis’ new book, Super-Italian: More Than 110 Indulgent Recipes Using Italy’s Healthiest Foods, was released on March 4, 2025. All nine seasons of her previous Food Network show Giada at Home can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Source: The Liz Moody Podcast