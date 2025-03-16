Former Giada at Home star Giada De Laurentiis has unveiled her plans for Sorellina by Giada, a restaurant that will be located in Hollywood Casino Joliet. The celebrity chef’s new restaurant will open later in 2025, as the casino is still being constructed in Illinois.

According to Shaw Local News Network, in a recent interview, De Laurentiis revealed that she wanted to create a unique spot that would be new and fresh for diners. As the Hollywood Casino Joliet is located where Interstates 55 and 80 cross – and as it’s in a Chicago suburb – casino developers and De Laurentiis are expecting people from the region to visit this future restaurant often. The television personality has designed the eatery with this in mind, as Sorellina by Giada will be off the main casino floor, making it accessible to families in the area. De Laurentiis also explained that the restaurant’s design will be very fun and interactive, saying:

“We’re going to have a very unique ceiling that will allow sound to bounce off but will also have texture and design elements… People can see dough being flipped and pizzas being made. It’s going to be very visual.”

De Laurentiis Has Also Announced a Second Restaurant That Will Open in 2026