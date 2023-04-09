Marvel Studios recently released the new trailer for their much-awaited series Secret Invasion, and it thankfully gives more insight into the plot as well as the characters. This show has been keeping it under wraps for the past year — knowing how MCU works with the whole secrecy thing — and as the release comes closer, it's nice to get some better context. One of the things we get to know at this time is who Emilia Clarke actually plays in this action-packed show, and some did get it wrong before.

Emilia Clarke Plays G’iah, but Who Exactly Is She?

Many have speculated that Clarke will play Abigail Brand, a commander of S.W.O.R.D. We know from WandaVision that this is a powerful agency tasked to protect Earth against extraterrestrial threats. And, based on the first teaser for Secret Invasion, Clarke does look like a typical agent. However, the recent trailer reveals that she is actually a Skrull named G'iah, and this opened even more questions and curiosity from the audience.

As mentioned, G'iah is a Skrull who is considered a radical and is said to have a strong stance regarding the lack of change and progress in terms of the humans assisting their kind after losing their homes. No one knows to what extent she will go to make her message known, but it will definitely cause some trouble in the show. There's not enough information on whom G'iah is and who she will be in the MCU version — but what we do know is that this isn't the first time the audience saw her.

This Isn’t the First Time We Saw G’iah in the MCU

Secret Invasion isn't the first time G'iah shows up on the MCU — in fact, she has been subtly introduced back in Captain Marvel, specifically nearing the end of the film. She made an appearance in a reunion scene set on a space station. There, we see Talos (Ben Mendelson) and his family — a wife and a daughter. And that daughter is little G'iah, so it is no surprise if her motives here will be more personal.

According to Clarke, G'iah is determined to help out her fellow Skrulls, and she is not afraid of fighting back against those who're not willing to lend a hand. She grew up in a rather unhopeful environment because of what her people have gone through just to find a home. This led her to become a more steely individual as the years pass. The Skrulls were promised help by people such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) a long time ago, so when they are yet to receive actual aid through the years, of course, the Skrulls are bound to have a sort of resentment and bitterness towards the people, and G'iah is definitely one of those Skrulls.

Who Is G’iah in the Comics?

Apart from knowing her Skrull nature, G'iah in the comics is also a strong agent. She has a family of her own — she raised three daughters with her partner and another agent, KIrr, on Earth. However, when one of their daughters was "killed" (surprise, she actually wasn't) by what they think is a secret organization named Project Blossom, who was tasked to go after undercover Skrulls, hell breaks loose. As the family continues their mission to gather information about this organization, they are sent on an intense rollercoaster — one that ends up killing Klrr after being betrayed by a fellow Skrull Moloth. G'iah avenges her partner and she and her daughters try to move forward by continuing to hide from authorities while tracking down the rest of the Project Blossom members.

All in all, G'iah's life in the comics, much like most Marvel characters, is tragic. Again, there's limited information as to who G'iah will be in the MCU, but there's a chance that some mentioned storylines from the comics will be followed. What we do know so far is that MCU G'iah will be battling a lot of pent-up emotions within her due to what her family has gone through and what she has personally gone through as a kid, and this will be the driving point for her need for confrontation.

Secret Invasion will consist of six episodes and releases on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. This show also sees the return of Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, among others. Olivia Colman will also make her MCU debut here.