The Big Picture Fans speculate Giancarlo Esposito may play G.W. Bridge, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent with X-Men ties, in Captain America: Brave New World.

Another guess is Esposito could be Clay Quartermain, a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent connected to the Hulk, adding depth to the MCU story.

One theory suggests Esposito might portray Jake Fury, Nick Fury's brother and former villain Scorpio, in the upcoming film.

The first official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World finds Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) embroiled in a mysterious conspiracy; it also features plenty of appearances from Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, and Ross's alter ego, the Red Hulk. But there's another major question on everyone's lips: Who is Giancarlo Esposito playing? Esposito joined Brave New World following a round of reshoots, and the trailer features him wielding a number of weapons with an icy-cold stare. Fan theories are running wild, but Esposito has claimed that no one's correctly guessed who his character is. “The character I’m playing is a badass,” he said during a panel at Fanboy Expo in Knoxville, Tennessee. “That always excites me. For me to develop that character in line with the character’s inception is a fascinating art for me. I had an incredible time shooting it. I’m not telling you who I’m playing…people are trying to guess and no one has guessed correctly yet.” Esposito's character may not be revealed until Brave New World drops, but given the spy thriller vibes and the cast, there are three possible choices for the character he's playing.

Captain America: Brave New World Sam Wilson, now fully embracing his role as Captain America, faces political and personal challenges as he works to rebuild the Avengers. When a mysterious new threat emerges, Wilson must navigate alliances with former adversaries and uncover secrets that could alter the course of the superhero team forever​. Release Date February 14, 2025 Director Julius Onah Cast Anthony Mackie

Fans Think Giancarlo Esposito Is Playing G.W. Bridge, a Shield Agent With Ties to the X-Men

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The most prominent theory surrounding Esposito's character is that he's secretly George Washington Bridge - known as "G.W." for short. Bridge has a long history with the mutant soldier Cable, as the two served in a mercenary unit named Six Pack. Bridge eventually joined S.H.I.E.L.D. and had repeated conflicts with Cable and X-Force, leading him to form his own mercenary team, Weapon P.R.I.M.E. What made Weapon P.R.I.M.E. unique was that each member had an ax to grind with Cable, yet by the time they encountered X-Force, he had already left the group to their own devices. Bridge did patch things up with Cable by keeping him abreast of any mutant-related news, and warned him about the rise of Operation: Zero Tolerance before the Prime Sentinel Bastion launched an attack against mutant kind. Bridge is known for his laser-focused dedication to his goals, which could fit the ruthless approach that Esposito is aiming for in the trailer. Given that mutants are starting to show up in more Marvel properties, including Ms. Marvel, Deadpool & Wolverine, and X-Men '97, if Esposito plays Bridge, he could play a major role in future Marvel projects going forward.

Clay Quartermain Is Another S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent With Ties to the Hulk

Image via Marvel Comics

Another possibility for Esposito's mystery character is S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Clay Quartermain, especially due to his ties with the Hulk. Quartermain was assigned to lead the "Hulkbusters," a group of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents outfitted with technology that could subdue the raging green goliath. But he eventually went on the run with the Hulk - now stuck in his gray form - and Rick Jones, who had a lengthy history with Bruce Banner. Multiple characters from the Hulk comics are showing up, including Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) and the Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), who haven't been seen since The Incredible Hulk. The Leader's presence could also justify Quartermain's presence in the story: during the time that the Hulk was traveling with Quartermain and Jones, they uncovered a plan by the Leader to detonate gamma bombs stockpiled across the country. If the Leader is utilizing gamma radiation in Brave New World, it could explain why people seem to go berserk - and could draw Quartermain on the warpath.

Giancarlo Esposito Might Be Playing Nick Fury’s Brother, Jake Fury

Close

The third potential character that Esposito could be playing is Jacob Fury, Nick Fury's younger brother. Unlike his sibling, Jacob ended up partaking in a life of crime, most notably as the costumed terrorist Scorpio. Scorpio would even graduate to fighting various heroes within the Marvel Universe before supposedly committing suicide...but the truth is far, far crazier. Jacob was actually replicated by a piece of ancient technology, and his duplicate took up the Scorpio mantle while he worked with Nick to dismantle Hydra. Given how Nick Fury played a major role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Brave New World looks like it will be replicating the espionage elements of that film, having his brother play a role in the plot and be played by an actor of Esposito's caliber would be a major win for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It could also provide the MCU with an overarching figure should Samuel L. Jackson decide to move on from playing Nick Fury.

Again, audiences will have to wait a bit longer to find out who Esposito's mystery man is. But with the wide range of characters who have yet to show up in the MCU, and the setup for Brave New World, these seem like the three most likely candidates.

Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters on February 14, 2025.