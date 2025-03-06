Captain America: Brave New World has been in theaters for exactly three weeks now, and with a reported budget of $180 million, the film has still yet to reach its break-even point and cross over into profit territory. Brave New World currently sits at a $166 million domestic total and a $178 million international total for a global cumulative haul of $344 million, needing roughly $15 million more to double its budget. However, the film has helped star Giancarlo Esposito — who makes his long-awaited MCU debut as the villain Sidewinder — reach the $3 billion mark at the global box office. Sidewinder may not be the true villain of Brave New World, as that role shifts to The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) for the second and third acts, but he’s still a menacing force that proves to be a worthy test for Sam Wilson.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently the second-highest-grossing movie of Giancarlo Esposito’s career at the worldwide box office, with the highest-grossing movie being The Jungle Book (2016), which earned $951 million globally, $600 million more than the current worldwide total of Brave New World. Esposito has had three other movies in his career earn over $100 million at the global box office; Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure earned $310 million and $265 million respectively at the box office, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) also grossed a solid $180 million. His role as Captain Powell in Money Monster (2016) has also helped his box office statistics with a $93 million global haul.

‘Brave New World’ Has Yet To Give Up the #1 Spot at the Box Office