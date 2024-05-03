The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito is set to join Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Esposito hints at a mysterious Marvel character debut, promising a reveal sooner than anticipated.

He had previously been fan-cast as Professor X, but revealed that he will be playing a new character instead.

After years of speculation, one Breaking Bad actor has officially confirmed he'll be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a panel on the Thunder Stage at CCXP, Giancarlo Esposito revealed that he will be appearing in a Marvel project, but not in the role many fans have laid out for him. After being fan cast as Professor X from the earliest whispers of mutants making their way into the MCU, Esposito says he'll play a different role, teasing that it's coming "sooner rather than later," and "better than you can imagine."

With the plethora of projects on the upcoming Marvel Studios slate, the possibilities are endless, but there are a few potential candidates. Esposito specified that he will make his first appearance as his original character "sooner rather than later", and with Deadpool & Wolverine right around the corner, it's impossible to rule out that that could be where we first see him.

Where Else Could Giancarlo Esposito Make His MCU Debut?

Between The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad, Esposito has proven himself to be one of the most menacing options for those looking to play a villain. Dating back to the early days of Phase 1 with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), and into Phase 5 with Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) in the Disney+ series Loki, Marvel has remained unafraid to insert original characters into MCU projects. Captain America: Brave New World appears to have its villain line-up all but complete, with The Leader and even a potential appearance from Thaddeus Ross' alter ego, Red Hulk. Other MCU movies that have either recently begun production or revealed casting information include Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four, and Blade. While the former two projects are already a bit stuffed as is, you can count us in for Esposito suiting up as a potential vampire villain across from Mahershala Ali's Daywalker.

What Are Giancarlo Esposito’s Other Notable Roles?

Although best known for his role in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul as Gus Fring, Esposito has also received two Emmy nominations for his performance as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. He's had an extensive career dating back to the early '70s and has made a name for himself in other flicks such as The Usual Suspects and the live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. More recently, he's also taken on a recurring role in Prime Video's dark satire superhero series, The Boys, where he's set to reprise his role as Stan Edgar in Season 4.

Stay tuned to Collider for the latest on Esposito's foray into the MCU. His latest project, Parish, will air its season finale this Sunday.