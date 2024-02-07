The Big Picture Giancarlo Esposito replaces Andre Braugher in Netflix's The Residence after Braugher's death.

Esposito will play White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter in the comedic murder-mystery series.

Andrew Friedman and Julian McMahon join the cast as Director of the National Park Police and the Prime Minister of Australia, respectively.

Giancarlo Esposito will succeed late actor Andre Braugher in the cast of Netflix’s comedic murder-mystery The Residence following Braugher’s untimely death, Deadline reports. The Mandalorian alum will now portray White House Chief Usher. A.B. Wynter. Also joining the cast are Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Director of the National Park Police and Julian McMahon as Stephen Roos, the Prime Minister of Australia.

Production on the series was paused last year in the wake of historical strikes and when Braugher passed away in December, the filming was further postponed giving the cast and crew more time to mourn. Speaking of stepping into the late actor’s role Esposito said, “I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher.” Adding “To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honor with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly.”

Interestingly, Esposito previously succeeded Braugher on Homicide: Life On the Street, as a series regular on the NBC drama for its final season following his exit from the show. Later they starred together in the follow-up movie. It’s only fitting that Esposito now takes up the leading part opposite Uzo Adubo. Per the report the new casting will not interfere with Esposito’s starring role on AMC’s new series Parish, if it gets a renewal.

The Cast and Crew Behind ‘The Residence’

Image via CBS

The series based on Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House is describes as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House,” including the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. The series is created by Paul William Davies, with Liza Johnson serving as the director and Shonda Rhimes as executive producer.

It also casts Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Brett Tucker, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, and Dan Perrault. Further rounding off the cast are Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, along with Randall Park, Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, James Babson, Eliza Coupe, Izzy Diaz, Paul Fitzgerald, Ros Gentle, Chris Grace, Juliette Jeffers, Sumalee Montano, Nathan Lovejoy, E. L. Losada, and Rebecca Field.

No official release date has been announced for when The Residence will premiere on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.